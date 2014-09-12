Why Picking Up ‘Longmire’ Would Be The Smartest Financial Decision Netflix Ever Made

Many of you know that A&E pulled the plug on Longmire earlier this week, but what you may not know is that Longmire was A&E’s biggest ratings hit, and one of the higher rated shows on cable. It’s 5.6 million viewers are more than Justified, they are more than Suits, Mad Men, The Strain or Boardwalk Empire (among many, many others). The problem with Longmire — like other ratings hits with bad demographics, such as Kathy Bates’ Harry’s Law (the highest rated scripted show on NBC at the time of its cancellation) — is that it had the wrong audience. It had an old audience. The median age of a Longmire viewer is 60, and advertisers won’t pony up for 60 year olds.
But you know who doesn’t give a rat’s ass about advertisers? Netflix. And you know where Longmire has played well in the past? Netflix (Longmire has become something of a Uproxx cult hit, thanks to Netflix). Not only would Netflix play well with its existing audience, think of all those senior citizens who are probably doubling up on their old people medicine to hasten their deaths because WHAT’S THE POINT OF IT ALL WITHOUT LONGMIRE?
I’m exaggerating, but senior citizens are a huge untapped market for streaming services, and the only people who watch more TV than old people is very young people. Netflix is already creating original animated fare to ensure that parents keep using Netflix subscriptions to babysit their kids (GUILTY), and think of all the new subscriptions they could get if they started tapping into the seniors’ market, starting with a show like Longmire.
I’m not kidding, either. Think about it. Don and Karen Oldster already have a laptop, which they use to keep up with their genealogy and Skype their grandkids (grandparents are surprisingly tech savvy when it comes to talking to their grandchildren). When they figure out that A&E has cancelled Longmire in a few months when their adult children tell them, they’re going to be bummed. So, those adult kids tell their grandparents about Netflix, and say, “Well, you could watch the entire season in a day or two on Netflix.”
After their eyeballs fall out of their damn heads with excitement, Don and Karen Oldster will decide to subscribe to Netflix, but just for one month, so they can watch Longmire. But then when they’re done with Longmire, they start snooping around and discover that there’s about 40,000 hours of television on Netflix they haven’t watched. So, they kill their cable subscriptions ($100 a month) and trade it in for a Netflix subscription ($10 a month); they gorge themselves on amazing television programs, and they use that extra $90 a month to buy the good Metamucil. Suddenly, those grandparents are also a lot more interesting to talk to because all they want to do is talk Buffy and The League with you.
In the meantime, Netflix has just added 5 million new viewers, who are going to tell all their friends about it, and because the median age of death keeps rising, Netflix has these old people on the hook for subscriptions for at least the next two decades, or even more because old people suddenly have a better reason to live than to Skype their grandkids and play golf. NOW THEY HAVE UNLIMITED TELEVISION.
It’s a win win, y’all. This may be the next best thing to world peace.
Also, Katee Sackhoff.
I love this damn show. I was disappointed to hear they canned it. Here’s to hoping Netflix grabs it and runs with it.
This article is the first I’d heard of the cancellation. And the news blows hard… damnit people, can we keep any good shows around?
So incorrect! If you think the “desired demo” has any taste in programming you’re wrong. They are reason we have so much pure trash TV i.e. fake reality shows with no entertainment value or talent.
The thing about Longmire is that it’s, you know, unreservedly GOOD. It’s a show with engaging, realistic characters, the mysteries are grounded, and it’s got a genuine feel and atmosphere to it. I’m honestly a little surprised broadcast networks aren’t clamoring to pick it up.
You’d think CBS would be having spontaneous orgasms at the idea of a show with a 60 year old audience.
@middlehead My thoughts exactly. NBC would be a good candidate as well; it seems to be cultivating cult shows at a record clip and giving them surprising amounts of breathing room.
The characters and mysteries are good, but it suffers too much from formula. Longmire never gets anything wrong, and vegans/young adults are all giant pussies/idiots. I’d love it so much more if it broke from formula and let the characters have more room.
@irishda The show makes the point again and again that what makes Walt good at solving mysteries makes him terrible at his job and as a father and friend, though. One of the nice touches of the first two seasons is that Branch actually had some genuinely valid points about Walt as an elected official; Walt shouldn’t be running the department, he should be working for somebody who can best use his skills. Branch just isn’t the right guy for the job.
That description has CBS hour-long drama written all over it.
G damn it, I knew they were going to cancel it. You know when a show ends the season with a must watch plot turn, they will cancel it and make another show about zombies or some crap. I constantly suggest this show to people.
A&E did WHAT?!
This is a terrific idea. Longmire is a great show, and Darkest Timeline Tori and I were CRUSHED by the cancellation. It’s one of the few “crime” shows that I liked to watch, and was something that we could watch together.
Oh Katee Sackhoff, why are you only on shows I don’t watch?
I do not like blondes, but there is something about her moderately ripped chest and that pole dancing scene in season one that raised my interest.
Whhaaaaaaatttt? I had not heard this news either, that’s a bummer. The netflix idea is a good one, I wanted to see how they’d come back from that finale.
I know my grandma stopped watching her soaps on TV when she found out she can stream them on the network’s site. If she will do it, then I’m sure many would.
Sadly, she’d never give up cable. She’s 100% in love with college football, to the point of having 2 or 3 tvs on at once. So until they figure out sports streaming legally, she’s stuck.
Ease up on the ageism, Dustin. I know it appears to be the last socially acceptable -ism out there, but rise above the cheap shot of the dark side. And if you have mommy or daddy issues, or if they had those issues concerning your grandparent, seek yourself some therapy. That said, thanks. I’ll check out Longmire, if only I could figure out this newfangled question of what i really am.
Well said Johnny!
I still have to watch the third season but I guess i better take it all in considering this thing is its last. Also what are the numbers on Bates Motel because I hear no one talk about it and yet it remains on TV and Longmire is shoved off? Strange…
Bates got better 18-49 demo numbers for it’s S2 than Longmire did for S3 but quite a bit less in total viewers numbers. As we know it’s the demo numbers rightly or wrongly that drive everything. Plus Bates is done by Carlton Cuse who has a deal with A&E Studios to do The Returned, a new series for A&E. Part of the reason A&E dumped Longmire as it didn’t own it Warner Horizon does and wasn’t get enough of the profits. They only want things done by their in house A&E Studio.
Wow Dustin, you have a very low opinion of older people it seems? You’ll be getting there someday too. What rock did you crawl out from under with your Neanderthal opinion of older people. I’m a big Longmire fan but not sure I want you supporting our cause for pickup. I have news for you this over 50 person was working with computers before you were a gleem in your daddy’s eye. My career is IT. Apparently your parents let the TV or laptop babysit you way too much. Your people skills are sorely lacking and your obvious ageism does nothing to make your point.
You should never actually read a Dustin post, just the comments.
Thanks for the heads up Aunt Jemima. Based on this post I concur. He doesn’t say anything worth reading.
@Aunt Jemima But SOMEBODY has to read the article to get the comments going.
Kiss my wrinkled senior citizen ass, Rowles. I’ve been with Netflix since at least 2005. Ditching cable and watching TV online isn’t exactly rocket surgery. I’m going to be seriously pissed if we don’t get another season of Longmire, that was an exciting cliffhanger.
Exactly! Was Branch shot by his father?
GET OFF MY LAWN, ROWLES! /waves cane
Really, Dustin, if you had left off the idiotic part between the show being canceled and Katie’s photo, we’d be better off.
Dammit this is the first I heard of the cancellation and now I’m bummed. I watched the first 2 seasons on Netflix and watched this season live – I would love to see Netflix pick it up as I actually preferred watching it late night on my laptop
For everyone who just learned about this, we’re not giving up yet! Get to Twitter and check out @LongmirePosse and the #LongLiveLongmire frenzy we’re stirring up. Last Monday night at the same time Longmire ~used~ to be shown on That Channel, the Longmire Posse tried their best to break Twitter by tweeting, forwarding and retweeting #LongLiveLongmire. We reached something like 58k tweets in one hour. Follow Craig Johnson on Facebook, he’s posting updates and pics. And as for that ageism thing, this 35 year old loves Longmire.
I really have to question the demographics that they say this show targeted. 60 year olds…really? This show really is a great show and I just don’t imagine 60 + digging this show and even if they are all they would have to do is change their advertising scheme. I am keeping my fingers crossed and hoping this comes back.
I’ve only watched the netflix seasons, so don’t spoil this for me if I’m wrong. But I definitely sided with that detective from Detroit when he gives his spiel to Longmire. About how much he hates cops who think they can do whatever they want as long as it serves their vision of justice. Maybe its the increasing state of police militarization, but I think the public is seeing less “the rules are bad and bureaucracy only prevents justice” and more “holy shit, maybe we shouldn’t just let cops do whatever”. The character of Longmire would be excellent if he was wrong once in awhile, some flaws beyond “I did a bad thing once” (which didn’t even turn out to be all that bad. I beat up the guy who killed my wife, but didn’t kill him? Oooo!!).
Love the people bitching at Rowles’ alleged ageism because they lack reading comprehension skills.
Read it again and decide who has reading comprehension problems.
This oldster would love to watch Longmire on Netflix after the wonderful job they did with The Killing. If that is an example of how they take and improve on an really great show, I’d love to see what they do with Longmire which is already fantastic. Hope they give it a try.