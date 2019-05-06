Why ‘The Walking Dead’ Is Better Without Andrew Lincoln

AMC

Back in March, several months after Andrew Lincoln left The Walking Dead television series to make The Walking Dead movies, Norman Reedus recounted a conversation he’d recently had with Lincoln. Lincoln had said to him, “Man, I picked the wrong time to leave the show because it’s so f**king good right now,” to which Reedus replied, “Yeah, you did, dude. You picked the wrong time.”

What’s interesting about that exchange, however, is that The Walking Dead is “so f**king good right now” because Andrew Lincoln left the series. That’s not a knock against Lincoln, who successfully steered the ship for eight and a half seasons as the nominal lead and the face of the AMC’s all-time most popular series. Much of the show’s popularity, in fact, can be attributed to Lincoln, the character around whom the show revolved. There are so many iconic moments and pivotal scenes from The Walking Dead for which Grimes is known, and it’s unlikely that another actor could have successfully evolved from naive police officer to weathered, veteran leader of essentially several communities. By the time Lincoln left the series, we could almost see in the lines on his face and the shape of his beard what eight years of the zombie apocalypse had done to him. As viewers, we all miss him, and no one else could have done that job as capably (not even Tom Jane, the first choice to play the role).

But the show has gotten much better without him, and that’s not just me saying that: It’s viewers and critics alike, who have given some of the best scores since season five on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. In fact, season 9 of The Walking Dead is the best reviewed season ever for the series.