Why Would Norman Reedus Cry THIS Much Over The ‘Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale?

Over on Facebook this week, Norman Reedus posted an interesting excerpt from TV Guide about the upcoming mid-season finale of The Walking Dead. In the excerpted interview, Reedus said this:

Reedus describes the hour’s final moments as so devastating that they unleashed an intense wave of feelings before the cameras rolled. “I sat on an apple box with my head between my legs and just balled for an hour,” he says. “I really wanted not to tear up during [the scene] — I wanted to be like I wasted every tear in my body before we started shooting — so I just sat there and cried and cried and cried.”

The piece also said that the tragedy would push Daryl into “new emotional territory.”

What could we make of that, other than the fact that the “tragic events” in the episode would not only affect Norman Reedus, but his character. Who is Daryl closest to on the show? Whose death would provoke that much crying?

I don’t want to make any predictions or anything, so I’ll just let you all draw your own conclusions.

In the meantime, hey! Look! Isn’t this a sweet totally unrelated photo?

Source: Facebook