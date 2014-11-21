Why Would Norman Reedus Cry THIS Much Over The ‘Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale?

Over on Facebook this week, Norman Reedus posted an interesting excerpt from TV Guide about the upcoming mid-season finale of The Walking Dead. In the excerpted interview, Reedus said this:
Reedus describes the hour’s final moments as so devastating that they unleashed an intense wave of feelings before the cameras rolled. “I sat on an apple box with my head between my legs and just balled for an hour,” he says. “I really wanted not to tear up during [the scene] — I wanted to be like I wasted every tear in my body before we started shooting — so I just sat there and cried and cried and cried.”
The piece also said that the tragedy would push Daryl into “new emotional territory.”
What could we make of that, other than the fact that the “tragic events” in the episode would not only affect Norman Reedus, but his character. Who is Daryl closest to on the show? Whose death would provoke that much crying?
I don’t want to make any predictions or anything, so I’ll just let you all draw your own conclusions.
In the meantime, hey! Look! Isn’t this a sweet totally unrelated photo?
Source: Facebook
He just balled for an hour? Tossing money around and making power play decisions is an interesting way to cope with an emotional ordeal. But then again it is Hollywood
That definitely made me laugh
Spit water on my computer. Kudos.
I have tea up my nose now.
Well done.
He loses the crossbow.
If Beth dies I’ll cry tears of joy.
Onions. They always make me cry.
Daryl kills Glenn…
He finds out Carol has been working with the Irish the whole time.
+1
Daryl kisses Noah, and IT. . . IS. . ON!
It’s probably Carol dying.
Harcore BF action between Rick and Daryl.
He was crying because the sex scene was not simulated, and his ass was that raw and bloody
Hey, great job with that spoiler photo in the front page of the site.
Its not enough having to avoid your articles full of clickbait bullshit.
Or those who spoil an episode within hours, ruining it for anyone who cant watch the show on realtime.
Now, you got to spoil a finale, 9 days ahead, for everyone who enters the site.
Thats it for me, thanks for everything Uproxx. I watched you grow since Filmdrunk was a glimmer in WWTDDs eyes. You are becoming the non satirical version of Clickhole. I wish you the worst of luck.
“Its not enough having to avoid your articles full of clickbait bullshit.”
But you didn’t avoid it. You clicked on the article and commented on it, which is the complete opposite of avoiding it.
Derp
“Spoiler photo” from last season?
The photo is from season three.
How is an image of Daryl crying a spoiler? It’s from, as others said, season 3 where Daryl has to take out Merle. OOPS SPOILER. As for him carrying Carol, well shit, I’m no expert but those look like prison bars.
As for wondering why Daryl is crying, I’d think that it would be more emotionally draining if it was Beth. He may have felt like it was his fault she got taken, and unlike his journey in searching for Sophia, he actually does find who he’s searching for. Also, the entire episode of Daryl and Beth, he opened up to her and let her see him beyond what everyone else sees. Either way, Carol or Beth would be hard for Daryl to take losing, but I think it’d be more emotionally taxing on him if it was Beth.
I clicked on the article in order to comment about the front page photo, how else could I do that? derpy derpy derperidoo
About the photo, you’re right, I didn’t know where is it from. So?
The title is “Why Would Norman Reedus Cry THIS Much Over The ‘Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale?”.
Would it matter if there was a stick guy with tiny tears? or an emoji?
The photo ilustrates the Title, so, I should really be complaining about spoilery titles. My mistake. But the complain is mostly exactly the same.
The article says Reedus cried for like an hour. Gee, I wonder why. I’m guessing something bad happens to someone he doesn’t really care about, like the reverend. Poor reverend.
Let’s see: Season 1 had Amy, Ed, Jim and Jaqui die
Season 2 mid-season finale was the barn massacre and Rick shooting Sophia.
Season 3 mid-season finale was Michonne vs The Governor and Daryl thrown into the fighting pit with Merle.
Season 4 mid-season finale was the prison collapse, Hershel and The Governor dying.
How could you not, by now, know that the mid-season finales will end with either death or destruction, or both? The rest of the season is the aftermath of what happens as a result of the mid-season finale. How could the title of this article be considered spoiler-y? It doesn’t make sense to click on an article just to comment and say the photo is a spoiler. So far, Uproxx hasn’t posted anything that would ruin the mid-season finale. Norman Reedus talking about how he felt isn’t giving anything away and it’s going to make the front page of any news type site. If you want to avoid anything you deem to be spoilers, then don’t go to any websites where a show this big is going to be talked about. Wait until after you watch the episode perhaps?
How many times have you used the Internet? The purpose of a hyperlink (that you call clickbait) is to direct the user to the site. You click on it and you go there. Simple Pimple. Now as for being a Spoiler. this very same picture has been used as a meme on the official AMC Walking Dead Facebook page for months. Yes for MONTHS. It is not a new picture. It is an old picture. Even if the picture was taken today it is not a Spoiler! A picture of a man looking like he is crying does not Spoil the show’s next episode. The picture actually tells you nothing at all.
When was the picture taken? Is it from a scene from the show? Is it from a scene on the set when they were filming? Was it taken last year? Does the picture tell you what he is crying about?—- The answer to all that is no. The picture tells you nothing!
The quote above from Norman Reedus came from TV Guide when they interviewed him. Why are you not whining at TV Guideabout Spoilers? Uproxx had nothing to do with the statement he said. But don’t you wonder what else did Norman Reedus told TV Guide that Uproxx not reprint? What spoilers are in TV Guide?
Hint if you don’t want to know anything about your TV shows don’t read about your TV shows.
Terminus was purgatory and they’ve been dead all along.
If they forced me to wear that godawful wig, I’d cry.
TL;DR when I got to the “by” line.
Obligatory: “Rowles’d”
Saddly, I’m thing Carol will die. Her arc is pretty much complete.