Why Would Norman Reedus Cry THIS Much Over The ‘Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale?

#Norman Reedus #The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
11.21.14 26 Comments

Over on Facebook this week, Norman Reedus posted an interesting excerpt from TV Guide about the upcoming mid-season finale of The Walking Dead. In the excerpted interview, Reedus said this:

Reedus describes the hour’s final moments as so devastating that they unleashed an intense wave of feelings before the cameras rolled. “I sat on an apple box with my head between my legs and just balled for an hour,” he says. “I really wanted not to tear up during [the scene] — I wanted to be like I wasted every tear in my body before we started shooting — so I just sat there and cried and cried and cried.”

The piece also said that the tragedy would push Daryl into “new emotional territory.”

What could we make of that, other than the fact that the “tragic events” in the episode would not only affect Norman Reedus, but his character. Who is Daryl closest to on the show? Whose death would provoke that much crying?

I don’t want to make any predictions or anything, so I’ll just let you all draw your own conclusions.

In the meantime, hey! Look! Isn’t this a sweet totally unrelated photo?

Source: Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Norman Reedus#The Walking Dead
TAGSNORMAN REEDUSRobert KirkmanThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP