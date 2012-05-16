Wikipedia Has the Weirdest Nicknames for Don Draper (and the Morning Links)

05.16.12 4 Comments

5 Albums Coming Out This Week That Don’t Suck — Beach House, Tenacious D, Killer Mike, and Best Coast? Yesterday was a good one for music. (Uproxx)

Which State Has the Worst State Song? — A worse state feature that doesn’t include South Carolina or Florida! (Uproxx)

Diablo III: The Review In Four Points — There’s a Diablo III character named Covetous Shen with a “greed for glittering precious stones is legendary.” He’s definitely not Jewish, what with that beard and all. (Gamma Squad)

The Best and Worst of WWE Raw 5/14/12: Get On Your Knees and Beg For It — (With Leather)

Your Mid-Week Guide to DVD and Streaming: The Chronicle of Liam Neeson Doing One For the Money — Thank God Albert Nobbs‘s is out on DVD; my complete Glenn Close DVD collection didn’t feel right without it. (Film Drunk)

6 Reasons Why The Amazing Spider-Man Will Be Better Than Spider-Man — Emma Stone > Kirsten Dunst. (Smoking Section)

Patton Oswalt Tries to Find First “First” Commenter — (BuzzFeed)

College Humor Original: Bassists Look Too Bored (with Mark Hoppus) — (College Humor)

17 Best Comedian Commencement Speeches — (HuffPo)

10 best time travel movies of all timelines — (Fark)

Identifying the Exact Moment 10 Current TV Shows Should’ve Ended their Runs — (Pajiba)

GameFly Fantasizes About Tearing GameStop Stores Apart — (Guy Speed)

Five Movies I Didn’t Plan to Love — (Unreality Mag)

Dude Drinks Bottle of Jagermeister in 30 Seconds, Eats Toilet Paper to Avoid Puking — (Bro Bible)

12 Really Forced Portmanteaux That Didn’t Catch On — (Mental Floss)

Jay-Z: The First Gay Rapper — (Death + Taxes)

The Pebble Smartwatch: Kickstarter’s Record-Shattering $10 Million Project — (The Week)

R. Kelly and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, 75-Second Concert — (High Definite)

