Will an Errant Satellite Interrupt the ‘Lost’ Finale?

After last night’s episode about the island’s history, many “Lost” fans are voicing their displeasure with the direction the show has taken. And apparently God is pissed off, too, because he sent a satellite out of control towards another satellite that controls U.S. cable television. The collision course may interrupt cable service on… May 23rd, the day of the “Lost” finale.
Communications company Intelsat said it lost control of the Galaxy 15 satellite on April 8, possibly because the satellite’s systems were knocked out by a solar storm. Intelsat cannot remotely steer the satellite to remain in its orbit, so Galaxy 15 is creeping toward the adjacent path of another TV communications satellite that serves U.S. cable companies.
Galaxy 15 continues to receive and transmit satellite signals, and they will probably interfere with the second satellite, known as AMC 11, if Galaxy 15 drifts into its orbit as expected around May 23, according to AMC 11’s owner, SES World Skies.
AMC 11 receives digital programming from cable television channels and transmits it to all U.S. cable networks from its orbit 22,000 miles (36,000 kilometers) above the equator, SES World Skies said. It operates on the same frequencies as Galaxy 15.
“That fact means that there is likely to be some kind of interference,” SES World Skies spokesman Yves Feltes told The Associated Press. “Our aim is to bring any interference down to zero.” [Chicago Breaking Business, inset image via]
See what this is? This is the beauty of not placing too much stock in the outcome of a television show. Because for me, the entertainment I would get from Losties freaking out about cable interruption during the finale would be so much more gratifying than anything Lindelof and Cuse can come up with. Unless they resurrect Sun and have her make out with Kate for 40 minutes. But I’m sure they know how preposterous it is to bring someone back from the de– oh.
Since I’ve watched the show from the beginning I’d be kinda bummed if I had to wait another week for the finale…. but if the satellite could instead crash into whatever server hosts [www.4815162342.com] that would be more than ok with me.
Solar storm? Sounds like more viral marketing to me.
*dismissive wank, attacked by polar bear*
sadly i was a crazy lost fan. This season has really sucked, the writers are way overrated. They know how to begin a story really well, but have no idea how to end any storyline.
Its become rather lame. The big reveals arent anything big or revealing at all. And they just butchered the characters in general.
Say what you want about Joss Whedon, but at least BUFFY had a great ending. LOST’s ending has been terrible.
Wait, Sun is dead?! WTF UFFORD?!?!?!?!?1/!@one?!@?!
Whatever, I was more worried that Raylan was not going to get his hat back.
@ Burnsy
It’s a well known fact that polar bears can smell dismissive wanking. That’s why no one mocks global warming to their face.
If I understand this correctly, it would have no bearing on DirecTV – only cable?
/hahahahahahaaha
So, this won’t effect DirecTV, right?
/bwahahahahaha
ECHO! ECHo! ECho(star)! Echo(star) echostar…
I know they’re trying to outdo the Sopranos’ sudden ending, but this is ridiculous.
Holy crap that magnet pic almost made me pee myself. Well played, Matthew. Well played, indeed.
I keep reading that as “Will Arnett satellite”, and then have an inner debate about whether I would forgive Mr. Amy Poehler for ruining the series finale or not.
How dare you not put a spoiler alert on this! My television losing reception in medias res could be an essential plot point to the finale… if not the keystone to the series itself. All enjoyability is lost. THANKS A LOT.
The first thing I thought when they did that dagger thing was “ICP must have just shit their pants.”
I wouldn’t rule out the final minutes being pre-empted by “Heidi”
ABC is backhauled by local ABC affiliates from Galaxy 16 (99 deg). If a satellite clear across the sky (133 deg) from it could interfere with your local ABC or the fiber/antenna feed to your Cable operator, the whole world would be in the midst of a much bigger problem.
G15/AMC11 has nothing to do with ABC, so no worries.
ABC has lost (no pun intended) as a viewer forever with this problem tonight. Not being able to view the finale of the most anticipated show of the decade is so disgusting that the network should be obliterated.