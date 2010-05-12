Will an Errant Satellite Interrupt the ‘Lost’ Finale?

After last night’s episode about the island’s history, many “Lost” fans are voicing their displeasure with the direction the show has taken. And apparently God is pissed off, too, because he sent a satellite out of control towards another satellite that controls U.S. cable television. The collision course may interrupt cable service on… May 23rd, the day of the “Lost” finale.

Communications company Intelsat said it lost control of the Galaxy 15 satellite on April 8, possibly because the satellite’s systems were knocked out by a solar storm. Intelsat cannot remotely steer the satellite to remain in its orbit, so Galaxy 15 is creeping toward the adjacent path of another TV communications satellite that serves U.S. cable companies. Galaxy 15 continues to receive and transmit satellite signals, and they will probably interfere with the second satellite, known as AMC 11, if Galaxy 15 drifts into its orbit as expected around May 23, according to AMC 11’s owner, SES World Skies. AMC 11 receives digital programming from cable television channels and transmits it to all U.S. cable networks from its orbit 22,000 miles (36,000 kilometers) above the equator, SES World Skies said. It operates on the same frequencies as Galaxy 15. “That fact means that there is likely to be some kind of interference,” SES World Skies spokesman Yves Feltes told The Associated Press. “Our aim is to bring any interference down to zero.” [Chicago Breaking Business, inset image via]

See what this is? This is the beauty of not placing too much stock in the outcome of a television show. Because for me, the entertainment I would get from Losties freaking out about cable interruption during the finale would be so much more gratifying than anything Lindelof and Cuse can come up with. Unless they resurrect Sun and have her make out with Kate for 40 minutes. But I’m sure they know how preposterous it is to bring someone back from the de– oh.