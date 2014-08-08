Will Arnett Confirms ‘Arrested Development’ Season Five!

#Netflix #Jimmy Fallon #Arrested Development
Entertainment Editor
08.08.14 10 Comments

We all just blue ourselves. Will Arnett confirmed the fifth season of Arrested Development last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when he and Fallon weren’t occupied playing Karate Piñata of course.

Arnett reiterated that it’s just a matter of determining when they’ll all get together and film it, which jibes with what Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said last year: “It’s just a matter of when” because Sarandos accepted the Season Four gripe that “the cast didn’t appear on screen often enough together”. It’s a fair complaint, but those 15 new episodes still broke Netflix viewing records when everybody binge watched them on the same day.

As for when the busy cast can get together to make the magic happen, we don’t know yet, but we’ll keep you posted. And we’re sure they’ll figure this thing out. These people are professionals.

Via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix#Jimmy Fallon#Arrested Development
TAGSarrested developmentjimmy fallonNETFLIXThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonWILL ARNETT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP