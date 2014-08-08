Will Arnett Confirms ‘Arrested Development’ Season Five!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We all just blue ourselves. Will Arnett confirmed the fifth season of Arrested Development last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when he and Fallon weren’t occupied playing Karate Piñata of course.

Arnett reiterated that it’s just a matter of determining when they’ll all get together and film it, which jibes with what Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said last year: “It’s just a matter of when” because Sarandos accepted the Season Four gripe that “the cast didn’t appear on screen often enough together”. It’s a fair complaint, but those 15 new episodes still broke Netflix viewing records when everybody binge watched them on the same day.

As for when the busy cast can get together to make the magic happen, we don’t know yet, but we’ll keep you posted. And we’re sure they’ll figure this thing out. These people are professionals.

Via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon