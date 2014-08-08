Will Arnett Confirms ‘Arrested Development’ Season Five!

We all just blue ourselves. Will Arnett confirmed the fifth season of Arrested Development last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when he and Fallon weren’t occupied playing Karate Piñata of course.
Arnett reiterated that it’s just a matter of determining when they’ll all get together and film it, which jibes with what Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said last year: “It’s just a matter of when” because Sarandos accepted the Season Four gripe that “the cast didn’t appear on screen often enough together”. It’s a fair complaint, but those 15 new episodes still broke Netflix viewing records when everybody binge watched them on the same day.
As for when the busy cast can get together to make the magic happen, we don’t know yet, but we’ll keep you posted. And we’re sure they’ll figure this thing out. These people are professionals.
Call me crazy, but the disjointed season 4 kind of soured me on any future seasons.
Totally agree with you. If I remember correctly, not enough Buster. That said, I’ll still watch and hope they can recapture the magic. It’s not as major as the disparity when Family Guy came back!
I kind of liked the format. Sure, it’s easily the worst of the four seasons, but the worst Arrested Development is still pretty good. I imagine they won’t try to repeat the experiment in season 5.
Disagree. Loved the 4th season. It wouldn’t have been worth it if it had come back and been the same thing as the first three. The little character studies were pretty nice.
When the strongest episodes were Tobias-centric, it’s pretty obvious the experiment failed
How will “getting everybody together” be any easier next time?
The widespread criticism of everyone being separated for season 4 will likely be a factor in motivating everyone to clear their schedules for a couple months.
Netflix may be willing to write some larger cheques this time around
Yay something no one wants. Thanks for the update.
Fourth Season Emperor’s New Clothes and now meh to more.