Over the weekend, the big news in the world of The Walking Dead was the announcement by AMC that Angela Kang is taking over as showrunner for the series, replacing Scott Gimple. I am a huge fan of Kang’s — in fact, I lobbied for her to take over as Fear the Walking Dead showrunner three years ago — and I am legitimately excited about her stewardship as the fourth showrunner of The Walking Dead.

What’s getting less attention, however, is the promotion of Scott Gimple, who will now oversee the entire The Walking Dead universe. For those wondering, this is not an instance of demotion by promotion. The moves that have been made in recent months over on AMC suggest that Gimple’s new position could grow into something akin to that of Kevin Feige over on Marvel: Someone tasked with overseeing all the properties and ensuring they work together seamlessly.

AMC is clearly determined to reinvent Fear the Walking Dead and make it more relevant than ever. They’re bringing one of the original — and most popular — characters from The Walking Dead and adding him to Fear and beefing up the cast with some familiar and talented actors, including Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, and Maggie Grace. There is also confirmation that Danay Garcia — who plays Luciana — will return in season four. With two new showunners, AMC clearly wants to creatively reboot the already improved Fear the Walking Dead and bring back many of The Walking Dead fans who have abandoned it over the years.