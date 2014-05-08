Will Ferrell And Adam McKay Are Bringing ‘The Flintstones’ Back To The Big Screen

Will Ferrell is once again going to dip his toes in the television adaptation pool and try to bring The Flintstones back to the big screen for Warner Bros. Ferrell and Adam Mckay have been tapped to revive the franchise, I assume to sell more vitamins and cereal? From Indiewire:
A full-length animated feature, THR reports that Ferrell and McKay are executive producing a version of “The Flintstones” for Warner Bros. via their Gary Sanchez shingle. The project is currently in development, and Chris Henchy, who wrote the Ferrell/Galifianakis comedy “The Campaign,” is writing the script (which may not bode well–that movie was pretty godawful, to be frank).
This follows the cancellation of a Seth Macfarlane produce reboot of The Flintstones for Fox and would be the first time back on in theaters since the live action prequel film Viva Rock Vegas.
I always had a soft spot for Fred Flinstone and family, even if they were a carbon copy riff on The Honeymooners. They are a piece of cultural history and I guess that’s a nice thought. Now, that doesn’t mean this entire project couldn’t be a pile of sh*t. It just means that I’m paying a little bit of attention.
Hopefully Ferrell and Mckay take Fred and Barney back to their old cigarette smoking days. Shrugging off work and loafing around smoking is clearly the proper way to go through life. I know I had to use a dinosaur to wash my dishes, I’d be smoking too.
After what that dude did to Land Of The Lost, I shudder to think what he’ll do to The Flintstones, but mining the deep trench of nostalgia means money all around. Blech.
If they keep it animated this could be done well.
Though I haven’t seen land of the lost or bewitched so I’m behind on my Will Ferrell bringing back old tv shows for the big screen.
I always wanted to see a Jetsons movie.
I always wanted to see a live Judy Jetson.
The Campaign was hilarious because I live in North Carolina and it is TRUE.
That’s great that it’s true…it just sucks the biggest balls.
I could not get into the campaign, just please find someone really hot to be Betty this time