Will Ferrell Performed A Dazzling Skating Routine In A Skin-Tight Butler Costume On ‘The Tonight Show’

#The Tonight Show #Will Ferrell #Jimmy Fallon
Creative Director
02.21.14 6 Comments

After they were done with Ew!-ing with Michelle Obama last night, Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon sat down for a sophisticated conversation. That, predictably, didn’t last long, as Ferrell had nothing on his mind but hand gestures and getting snubbed by the U.S. Olympic figure skating team.

Determined to show his worth, Ferrell — wrapped in a skin-tight butler’s uniform and backed by the Downton Abbey theme song — ripped off a gold medal-worthy skating routine on Fallon’s new Tonight Show stage. All that was missing was, you know, ice skates. It speaks to the next-level talent and grace of Will Ferrell that he was able to get his Johnny Weir on in clunky sneakers.

It’s still early, but I’m sensing a David Letterman-Bill Murray dynamic building with these two, where Ferrell is given the freedom to do whatever ridiculous thing he wants any time he comes on Fallon’s show. *crosses fingers forever*

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Tonight Show#Will Ferrell#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSFIGURE SKATINGjimmy fallonTHE TONIGHT SHOWWILL FERRELL

