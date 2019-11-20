Following a rather silly episode with guest host and musical performer Harry Styles, Saturday Night Live is back this weekend with performer King Princess and returning show alum Will Ferrell. To commemorate the occasion, NBC dropped a new promotional teaser featuring Ferrell, current cast member Beck Bennett, and a pile of dirt, cinderblocks, and other matter in the middle of the Studio 8H main stage. Why? Because Ferrell had “buried treasure there” back in his day and he wanted it back.

Unfortunately for Ferrell, time is not against him since, thanks to the exchange rate and a host of other factors, whatever he put away back in 2002 (in the sketch) isn’t worth as much anymore. “This is what I put in here. I thought it would be worth more by now,” he distressingly tells Bennett, who asks him if he had “only buried $500” and, implicitly, why. “No, I invested this here in 1995. I thought it would have tripled by now,” Ferrell responds. Unfortunately for the comedy actor, the floor of Studio 8H isn’t actually a bank — at least, not for anyone except for Lorne Michaels.

“I’ve never been good with money!” he exclaims while trying to pass off the ruined stage floor on “some idiot… I think it was Beck” to a passing crew member.