Witness The Darker, Wormier Side Of Vampirism In The First Full Trailer For ‘The Strain’

Guillermo del Toro seems dedicated to returning vampires to their creepy roots with his new TV series The Strain. Sure, he’s had to go nuclear and use eyeball worms to remind that vampires aren’t all sparkly teenagers or puffy haired Tom Cruise types, but hey, whatever it takes, right?

Well, The Strain arrives in a little over a month, so a full-length trailer has dropped. Some of this footage has already been seen in earlier teasers, but don’t worry, it also includes plenty of new wormy eyeball grossness! Check it out below…

I’m on board — particularly since it appears as if The Strain may be a sequel to Blade II. If Wesley Snipes shows up at the end of the first season, Mad Men, Breaking Bad and The Sopranos can move over, because we’ll have a new undisputed best TV drama of all time.

via The Mary Sue