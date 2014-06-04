Witness The Darker, Wormier Side Of Vampirism In The First Full Trailer For ‘The Strain’

Guillermo del Toro seems dedicated to returning vampires to their creepy roots with his new TV series The Strain. Sure, he’s had to go nuclear and use eyeball worms to remind that vampires aren’t all sparkly teenagers or puffy haired Tom Cruise types, but hey, whatever it takes, right?
Well, The Strain arrives in a little over a month, so a full-length trailer has dropped. Some of this footage has already been seen in earlier teasers, but don’t worry, it also includes plenty of new wormy eyeball grossness! Check it out below…
I’m on board — particularly since it appears as if The Strain may be a sequel to Blade II. If Wesley Snipes shows up at the end of the first season, Mad Men, Breaking Bad and The Sopranos can move over, because we’ll have a new undisputed best TV drama of all time.
Yeah, when I read the trilogy, I distinctly remember thinking Del Toro had done this with vamps already in Blade II, with the crazy jaw and tongue shit…
You seem to have neglected to include The Wire in your greatest tv dramas of all time group there.
Oh boy, we’ve got the baseball batted brave German soldier from Inglorious Basterds.
Think the guy you’re referencing is Kevin Durand.
Scratch that, I completely misread what you wrote. Carry on.
Still a better love story than Twilight.
Okay Mr. Del Toro, you already have my blind faith and now you have my attention, but watch that Carlton Cuse guy, he gets squirrely when he’s in the clutch.
Funny how Damon gets all the heat when they were co-showrunners. Anyhoo, I’ll always love Carlton for the Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.
I think BCJ is WHY people forgive Cuse. Damon didn’t give us the Bruce in prime time.