If you enjoy trailers for shows starring New Girl alumni, it’s been a good week for you. The raunchy Hoops trailer, starring Jake “schlub king Nick Miller” Johnson as a high school basketball coach, came out yesterday, followed by a full-length look at Woke today.

Based on the work of artist Keith Knight, Woke stars Lamorne Morris (Winston) as “Keef, An African-American cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built,” according to Hulu.

The “unexpected incident” is an encounter with a white cop (or as he puts it in the trailer above, “I got my ass beat by the police”), which changes Keef’s perception of the world. Where once he wondered why his work had to stand for anything, Keef is now, well, woke. “We are a product of our environment, and if you grow up a certain way, you grow up a certain way,” Morris told EW about the series. “But then every once in a while you gotta just stop, and shift, and make it a point to see things differently.”

Woke, which also stars Sasheer Zamata, T. Murph, Lara Goldie, and Blake Anderson, premieres on Hulu on September 9.