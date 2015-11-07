All The Times Adam From ‘Workaholics’ Made You Feel His Rage

Comedy Central

Adam DeMamp is, perhaps, the most full of life telecom worker on the planet. Imagine receiving a phone call from the man who punked his fellow colleague by pretending to be Hulk Hogan ordering a refrigerator. With great emotions come great outbursts, though. To quote the Workaholics guys, these meltdowns are a bit loose butthole but, hey, everybody has their bad days and Adam lives to make us all feel his.