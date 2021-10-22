Jazzy Jeff Goldblum (no really, he’s a best-selling jazz artist these days) came to fame while unbuttoning his shirt during the first Jurassic Park movie. These days, however, Jeff’s pursuing more intellectually curious endeavors, and that’s going down on his delightfully quirky National Geographic show that streams on Disney+. There’s really good news, too. After exploring the origins of ice cream, denim, recreational vehicles and more during The World According To Jeff Goldblum, the host is about to dance into your heart for another round of episodes.

Disney Day (November 12) shall be the landing day for more awe-filled, joyous moments full of wonder. You aren’t ready for all this charm and coolness from the star of Independence Day and The Fly and Thor: Ragnarok. Even if you’re ready, we all may not be worthy, but few could resist the charisma on display. From the season’s synopsis, here’s what’s going down for the sophomore season.

In the first five episodes of the second season, Jeff continues to act as our playful and inquisitive guide to uncover more surprising secrets about seemingly familiar topics and take viewers on delightful journeys to discover the “whys” of magic, fireworks, monsters, dogs, and dance.

The World According To Jeff Goldblum returns on November 12.