Worth Doing.

Before we get to a story about Minka Kelly getting sexually harassed on the set of “Charlie’s Angels,” keep in mind that this story comes from Radar via Star Magazine. We may as well be getting news from a class of 4th graders playing Telephone. With that caveat aside, a “Charlie’s Angels” crew member totally got fired for groping Minka Kelly.

The staffer came up behind the 31-year-old actress and slapped her across the rear end while holding a $100 bill in his hand on August 23, an insider tells Star.

“It seems like it was meant to be a joke, but clearly it was inappropriate. Minka was shocked and absolutely irate,” the on-set source reveals. “She was still fuming about it hours later.”

When the crew member tried to apologize to Minka the next day, the ex-girlfriend of Yankees star Derek Jeter slapped him in the face. Television executives had him removed from the production the next day, Star has learned. [Radar]