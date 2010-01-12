WOW. CONAN REJECTS MOVE.

UPDATE: As noted in the comments, this isn’t a resignation as much as it is an “I will not move to 12:05.”
Conan O’Brien has told NBC to pound sand, rejecting outright the network’s plans to bump “The Tonight Show” to 12:05. He has no plans as of yet to perform on another network.
Even though it seemed like a very plausible option, I’m still floored by this news, and right now I yearn for nothing more than revenge, sweet revenge. There’s some analysis over at the New York Times’s Media Decoder, and you can read Conan’s statement below.
O’Brien has hosted “The Tonight Show” for seven months. (It feels like I’m writing an obituary.)
People of Earth:
In the last few days, I’ve been getting a lot of sympathy calls, and I want to start by making it clear that no one should waste a second feeling sorry for me. For 17 years, I’ve been getting paid to do what I love most and, in a world with real problems, I’ve been absurdly lucky. That said, I’ve been suddenly put in a very public predicament and my bosses are demanding an immediate decision.
Six years ago, I signed a contract with NBC to take over The Tonight Show in June of 2009. Like a lot of us, I grew up watching Johnny Carson every night and the chance to one day sit in that chair has meant everything to me. I worked long and hard to get that opportunity, passed up far more lucrative offers, and since 2004 I have spent literally hundreds of hours thinking of ways to extend the franchise long into the future. It was my mistaken belief that, like my predecessor, I would have the benefit of some time and, just as important, some degree of ratings support from the prime-time schedule. Building a lasting audience at 11:30 is impossible without both.
But sadly, we were never given that chance. After only seven months, with my Tonight Show in its infancy, NBC has decided to react to their terrible difficulties in prime-time by making a change in their long-established late night schedule.
Last Thursday, NBC executives told me they intended to move the Tonight Show to 12:05 to accommodate the Jay Leno Show at 11:35. For 60 years the Tonight Show has aired immediately following the late local news. I sincerely believe that delaying the Tonight Show into the next day to accommodate another comedy program will seriously damage what I consider to be the greatest franchise in the history of broadcasting. The Tonight Show at 12:05 simply isn’t the Tonight Show. Also, if I accept this move I will be knocking the Late Night show, which I inherited from David Letterman and passed on to Jimmy Fallon, out of its long-held time slot. That would hurt the other NBC franchise that I love, and it would be unfair to Jimmy.
So it has come to this: I cannot express in words how much I enjoy hosting this program and what an enormous personal disappointment it is for me to consider losing it. My staff and I have worked unbelievably hard and we are very proud of our contribution to the legacy of The Tonight Show. But I cannot participate in what I honestly believe is its destruction. Some people will make the argument that with DVRs and the Internet a time slot doesn’t matter. But with the Tonight Show, I believe nothing could matter more.
There has been speculation about my going to another network but, to set the record straight, I currently have no other offer and honestly have no idea what happens next. My hope is that NBC and I can resolve this quickly so that my staff, crew, and I can do a show we can be proud of, for a company that values our work.
Have a great day and, for the record, I am truly sorry about my hair; it’s always been that way.
Yours,
Conan
He had me at “People of Earth”
Wait – I read this as meaning “fuck you, I’m not budging” rather than “fuck you, I quit.”
I hope he does the former, if only because it means NBC will either have to shitcan Leno or pay through the nose for violating Conan’s contract.
And yet we still live in a world where George Lopez and Wanda Sykes have talk shows.
V-C Day?
Excellent point, Otto Man. Update.
Classy… good for him for sticking to his morals. Ill miss the show
If he runs for President, I will vote for him. That is the single biggest (non-firable) middle finger anyone has ever given his boss.
Love you Cone Bone!
Someday I will tell my grandchildren about this moment in history.
Seriously.
I would hope it would lead to Conan on FOX, and nobody watching Leno. The only problem is that I don’t believe people who like Leno are smart enough to go along with this plan.
I love Conan, however I haven’t really watched his show regularly over the last few years. I blame growing up. However, I will watch tonight. Should be a good’n.
I just went to set a DVR recording for the “Tonight Show” tonight, and it only says “To Be Announced” on my guide. Uh oh?
It’s probably too much to ask for one last State Of The Show Address.
Assuming Leno’s move to 11:35 goes through, what’s Conan’s status for the next few weeks leading up to the Olympics?
I’m glad Conan has sacked up and is taking a stand.
At least Jaywalking is coming back.
Let’s see Leno’s “People of Earth” declaration outlining his reasons for wanting 11:35. I doubt he’s even capable of that.
This is pure class from Conan O’brien.
An 11pm (or even 10:30) show on Fox would be a perfect fit.
Just so you know, if Conan decides to leave the tonight show NBC is not in breach of contract because they have the right to move his timeslot to any time of the day.
I’m going to print out and frame Conan’s letter and put it right next to this one:
Two Conan letters, Vingold?
Fred, that’s true, but there is a penalty to moving it past 12:05. They have to pay Conan something like $80 million if the start the show after 12:05 or call his show anything other than The Tonight Show. I think.
P.S. It was nice to see Conan is actually thinking about how it will affect other people.
Go Conan! I will follow you to whatever end!
Fuck NBC. If you want to move something, how about moving Saturday Night Live to 4 am on Wednesdays where it belongs.
Alison Brie is on “Team Conan”
I hate Twilight, but yet can’t find fault in anything Alison does…
At a moment in time, the world awaits your word. Whatever you say, everyone of importance will listen to what you say. So what do you do?
You apologize for the way your hair looks.
Only Conan
I’m not embarrassed to say this letter made my eyes get a little misty. The classiest man in American right now also invented Masturbating Bear.
This is probably the best thing to happen to Conan’s ratings.
I don’t think I would have ever predicted Conan to say something so sensible, and to some extent, honorable. I’m glad he’s putting his foot down and holding true to his beliefs. He’s right ya know. With the internet, it doesn’t matter when the hell he gets on, he can be seen at any time, any place. But it’s not just some show. It’s THE Tonight Show, a legendary entertainment staple designed for RIGHT AFTER the local news. And even though I like Letterman way more, I hope Conan gets to stick it to NBC for being a bunch of cunts. You go Conan! And don’t ever be ashamed of that hair! I wore the same style 1995-1999, no matter how many times the jocks beat me up!
Wow, cant say as I blame him. I am sure there is a contract involved, Might as well get what he can out of it!
“It was my mistaken belief that, like my predecessor, I would have the benefit of some time and, just as important, some degree of ratings support from the prime-time schedule.” That’s the tip of the middle finger right?
Is anyone really surprised this big “shake up” in the late night programming didn’t pan out like they thought it would? I mean, who on earth couldn’t see that Leno’s dumb skit show would tank before the first episode even aired?
So now that the network execs realize what we all saw coming they’ve decided that a rash, ill conceived “fixing” is in order. And you know they won’t leave it alone until all that’s left of the late night time slot is a smoldering crater.
Then they’ll spend all of 20 minutes thinking up some new, horrible reality tv show to fill that space, pat themselves on the back for their sucess and hope to hell everyone forgets about the great programming and television legacy they’ve ruined forever. ~M
While I think that moving to 12:05 might actually be better for Conedog’s ratings, I’m very happy to see him standing his ground for one particular reason, and that is, fuck Jay Leno. Fuck his unfunny, greedy, obnoxious, selfish, inconsiderate ass all the way to the next life. Conan is a million times funnier, more entertaining, just better than Leno in every way. Don’t back down Conesy, anonymous blog commenters are united in your defense!
better off on another network. the tonight show has stifled him.