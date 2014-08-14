Yahoo Promises ‘Community’ Will Be Better Than Ever In This Intense Season 6 Tease

The middle-aged moms who call the shots at Yahoo! want you to know that without them, Community would be as dead as Pierce, and they’re going to spend the rest of eternity, or maybe just until season six premieres, reminding you of this fact over and over again. They even put together a video called “Yahoo Saves Community,” which, despite the self-serving name, is actually pretty great. It’s a brief recap of seasons one through five, and although there’s no new footage (except for the infamous gas leak, which I think had only been alluded to?), it made me ready for #SixSeasonsAndAMovie.
Until then, though, I’m gonna rewatch #SixMillionDollarManAndAMovie.
It’s Changlorious!!
Season 4 Highlights would have better with a “Footage Not Found” joke, but that was a suiting show across the bow at NBC.
Shot* across the bow, damn you autocorrect and lack of an Edit Button
That made me a lot happier than I expected it to. Apart from the clunky Yahoo mentions, that was really well done.
nice
That was surprisingly well done.
I didn’t want to have high expectations. And yet, here they are.
fuck yahoo for not working with chrome browsers
I use Chrome and was able to watch the video fine.
i had to go to Yahoo! (serious) to watch the clip. my chrome dies when i tried to watch it from this site.
is Alison Brie confirmed for being in season 6?
the whole cast is coming back, so yes
That the only thing shown for season 4 is the gasleak is absolutely fantastic. I think it bodes well for season 6 if Yahoo (or at least the people marketing this for Yahoo) understand why no one liked season 4.
Respect Yahoo. Respect. You know how to play your cards
Anyone else afraid they are going to have this go past season 6 and a movie?
How does one watch something on Yahoo anyway?
I still need to know if there will be an App for my Samsung TV so i can watch this show as God intended.
I know it’s cool to shit on Yahoo but they did give us Burning Love, which is glorious.
Also, this made me realize that I never finished season 5.
just dropped by to say, WHERE IS MY FRANKLIN AND BASH RECAP?
as an old bastard who actually watched Six Million Dollar Man as a 7-year-old, this teaser is WIN.
It would be awesome if Community and Yahoo are just trolling us all and none of the original actors come back and it just cuts to Community: THE NEW CLASS starring Andy Richter, Summer Glau and Sarah Michelle Geller.
I coulda sworn that was the Honest Trailers guy with 30 seconds left to go. You never forget that awesome voice.
Byooooooooobs.
You had me at “Intense”, “tease” and a picture of Alison Brie.