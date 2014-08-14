Yahoo Promises ‘Community’ Will Be Better Than Ever In This Intense Season 6 Tease

The middle-aged moms who call the shots at Yahoo! want you to know that without them, Community would be as dead as Pierce, and they’re going to spend the rest of eternity, or maybe just until season six premieres, reminding you of this fact over and over again. They even put together a video called “Yahoo Saves Community,” which, despite the self-serving name, is actually pretty great. It’s a brief recap of seasons one through five, and although there’s no new footage (except for the infamous gas leak, which I think had only been alluded to?), it made me ready for #SixSeasonsAndAMovie.

Until then, though, I’m gonna rewatch #SixMillionDollarManAndAMovie.