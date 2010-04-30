Yay, Shows About Eating Disorders!

One day after E! announced it will air a six-part documentary series about eating disorders, the Oprah Winfrey Network added “Inside Rehab,” an 8-episode series that “follows eating disorder patients at a treatment facility as they undergo an intensive 42-day recovery program.” [Deadline] E!’s “What’s Eating You?” will air this fall and feature the boring, common eating disorders as well as some weird stuff.

Some samples: “a woman who eats a roll of toilet paper dipped in pickle juice every night before bed; another who lives in seclusion and feels compelled to eat twigs, pencil erasers and super-glue; and an aspiring model whose body is so starved that she physically smells because her body literally is eating itself alive.” [THR]

I can’t help but be pissed off at women who get eating disorders. Hey idiot, get your body dysmorphia from Playboy and Maxim, not women’s fashion magazines. If you’re going to let something like that take over your life, go to the gym obsessively and get fake boobs — the results will look better, and your body won’t stink from eating itself alive. “Oh, they can’t help it, it’s a disease!” Yeah, well, your disease is stupid.