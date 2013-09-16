This Year’s Miss America is Nina Davuluri

#Miss America
09.16.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Kind of a slow news night if you’re not on the Breaking Bad beat (oh my god that episode), but incase you missed it, Indian-American Nina Davuluri became Miss America tonight, too. Which is pretty neat.

She’s 24, she’s from Staten Island, and she enjoys to travel. She’s also the first Indian-American to win the award (and of course some of the more ignorant people – read: racist – on Twitter got upset about that, which is a shame). Nina’s first duties will apparently be to visit the recently burned New Jersey boardwalk in Seaside Park.

Here she is winnin’ the award. Classy!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miss America
TAGSMISS AMERICANina Davuluripageant girlsPAGEANTS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP