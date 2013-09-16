This Year’s Miss America is Nina Davuluri

Kind of a slow news night if you’re not on the Breaking Bad beat (oh my god that episode), but incase you missed it, Indian-American Nina Davuluri became Miss America tonight, too. Which is pretty neat.

She’s 24, she’s from Staten Island, and she enjoys to travel. She’s also the first Indian-American to win the award (and of course some of the more ignorant people – read: racist – on Twitter got upset about that, which is a shame). Nina’s first duties will apparently be to visit the recently burned New Jersey boardwalk in Seaside Park.

Here she is winnin’ the award. Classy!