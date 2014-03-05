The Only Yellow King Theory From ‘True Detective’ That Will Ever Matter Again

A lot of smart people, and a few great minds, have attempted to deconstruct True Detective and arrive at who the Yellow King actually is, but someone has finally blown open the entire show, laid it bare, and made a mockery of the rest of us by singling out the only character in True Detective that could actually be the Yellow King. I have NO idea why we hadn’t figured this out already, because when you re-examine True Detective with this knowledge, it all seems so obvious.
OF COURSE THIS IS THE YELLOW KING! OF COURSE.
Hat Tip: Katey Rich
Fuck this, I was watching the video with so much anxiety. Well done haha
hahahaha this is brilliant. as someone who looks into theories/clues in tv shows too much this hits abit close to home, but great satire regardless
I think this guy might be on to something.
I don’t buy it.
Agree. Too obvious.
I still stand by my theory.
Still better than most Lost theories.
Still better than last week’s Walking Dead.
No argument there.
Meet me down at the Big Yellow Carcosa.
All Rust and no Cohle make Marty a dull boy.
Maggie always wore Yellow…
Is it me or did the “yellow king” look closer to “Cheetos dust orange?” I don’t think that’s going to be him. Just another misdirection by nic “pizzalatto”
Those eyes. Fuuuuuuuck.
For real
Only reason I even clicked on this, lol
I feel like I was Rick rolled without the catchy 80’s jingle.
The Yellow king will be revealed to be Sweet Dee in her yellow pants suit.
You have wasted my time on this??
You got something better to do?
I gladly donate my time for this. Bravo!
Yup. If you happen to read the comments before you watch the video, save your 3.5 minutes.
Matthew McConaughey has some Emmy competition now.
Dammit, and here I was preparing to write a 5000 word essay on why “The Yellow King” is the name of the hallucinogenic drug being used on all the victims and in the rituals!
ahahahahahahahahahaha
The real Yellow King.
That picture of Daddario was totally unnecessary.
Thank you for posting it.
That Cheeto-dusted king is nothing but a yellow herring.
juvenile, stupid, unfunny
This is amazing
HAHAHA! This was great.