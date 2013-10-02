Fox Picked Up The Series From John Mulaney That NBC Passed On

OKAY NOBODY FREAK OUT BUT FOX HAS PICKED UP THE SITCOM FROM JOHN MULANEY THAT NBC PASSED ON THIS SPRING.
The network has picked up to series Mulaney, the multicamera comedy that was developed at NBC last season, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. […]
“John is one of the sharpest and most skilled next-generation comedic voices out there, who also happens to be surrounded by the best of the best on this new show,” Fox Entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly said. “I am personally thrilled to be working with Lorne Michaels again, a friend and show business hero who knows better than anyone how to build a show around talent. Add in the comedy magic of Marty Short and the seasoned hand of Andy Ackerman, and I believe we have the makings of something really special here.” [THR]
There’s no word yet on whether the rest of the cast — which included SNL‘s Nasim Pedrad and Elliott Gould — will be sticking around, and I have no idea if the show itself is actually any good (although Splitsider loved the pilot), but I do know that (a) John Mulaney is hilarious and (b) I am 100% in favor of giving television shows to smart, funny people whenever possible, so this is excellent news. A+ and a pizza party for everyone.
Cover your ears.
SQUEEEEEEEEEEEEEE SQUEEEEEEEEEEEEE
*puts on 15 plays of What’s New, Pussycat*
That one play of “It’s Not Unusual”, tho…
Hooray!
And now we know what will be replacing Dads at midseason.
It should be a good fit with New Girl and 99 on Tuesdays – I love Mulaney. This is getting pre-added to my DVR (Impossible but I will try).
I’m happy for that little Asain woman
As long as it doesn’t have a laugh track I’ll give it a look.
it’s supposedly a multi-cam show with a live studio audience
Oh man, I really hope his show has a midget.
You can’t say that word!
It’s like saying the n-word
They prefer dwarf. Or leprechaun if they’re English.
This show will bring stability to my life. Without this show, I’m like a dog without a horse.
Shhhh shh shh shh.
Does it have a title yet?
May I suggest calling it The Opposite of Whitney?
What about “I’m Not Gonna Rape You, I’m a Little Boy”? It’s short and sweet and gets the message across.
“This Shirt’s Not Little, It’s Medium. Small Would Be Little.” might be the best name for a show ever.
Or it could just be called “Ice-T Understanding Things” because I swear to God I could watch him do that for hours on end. I love busting out that impression when someone knows the bit.
“You mean….the show was going to be on TV then not going to be on TV and now it’s going to be on TV, but on a different network?”
It’s the one thing you can’t replace.
Once this season of Parks is over, and they get around to airing the final half season of Community, NBC should really dump everything and start over. Totally embarrassing.
Why do so many people think this is the end of both Parks and Community. Both shows are now in syndication, so they’re bringing in some good money for the network.
Also, why would you what them to start over? So we can get more bland shows like the Michael J. Foxx show and the yet-to-be-seen-but-certain-to-be-terrible Sean Saves the World?
No, I think I want them to stick with Community and Parks and Rec and build their lineup based on critically adored shows.
@GeneralBluth – exactly. Parks especially is doing better than it ever has. It’s ratings are solid for NBC, it’s critically adored, and actually gets nominated for things. It is more popular now then it ever has been and it’s only the 6th season. It’s not going anywhere.
As for Community, people have been counting the show out literally since right before it was renewed for season 2. You’d be a fucking moron to keep trumpeting the “Community is surely dead after this season!” claim. You look like a fool every year, uproxx writers.
Splitsider praising the pilot isn’t really a good thing. Have you guys read that fucking site?
avclub is reporting that Gould and Pedrad are no longer attached.
Is waking up on another network another reason not to drink anymore?
I just don’t think Nasim Prasad could leave SNL. She’s just too valuable to the show.