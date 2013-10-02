Fox Picked Up The Series From John Mulaney That NBC Passed On

OKAY NOBODY FREAK OUT BUT FOX HAS PICKED UP THE SITCOM FROM JOHN MULANEY THAT NBC PASSED ON THIS SPRING.

The network has picked up to series Mulaney, the multicamera comedy that was developed at NBC last season, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. […] “John is one of the sharpest and most skilled next-generation comedic voices out there, who also happens to be surrounded by the best of the best on this new show,” Fox Entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly said. “I am personally thrilled to be working with Lorne Michaels again, a friend and show business hero who knows better than anyone how to build a show around talent. Add in the comedy magic of Marty Short and the seasoned hand of Andy Ackerman, and I believe we have the makings of something really special here.” [THR]

There’s no word yet on whether the rest of the cast — which included SNL‘s Nasim Pedrad and Elliott Gould — will be sticking around, and I have no idea if the show itself is actually any good (although Splitsider loved the pilot), but I do know that (a) John Mulaney is hilarious and (b) I am 100% in favor of giving television shows to smart, funny people whenever possible, so this is excellent news. A+ and a pizza party for everyone.