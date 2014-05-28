Yes Please To Amy Poehler’s Memoir, ‘Yes Please’

#Amy Poehler
Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.28.14 6 Comments

Amy Poehler’s much-anticipated first book, Yes Please, which promises “a big juicy stew of personal stories, funny bits on sex and love and friendship and parenthood, and real life advice,” is coming out on October 28, 2014. This is both good and bad. The good: it’s an easy stocking stuffer/Secret Santa gift for the girlfriend, boyfriend, boss, mother, dog walker, or Jerry/Larry/Gary in your life. The bad: said Jerry/Larry/Gary is also going to give you a copy for Christmas. Us Jews won’t have the same problem.

We’ll wait until it’s available in the half-price book bin.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Amy Poehler
TAGSAMY POEHLERBooksYES PLEASE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP