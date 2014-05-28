Yes Please To Amy Poehler’s Memoir, ‘Yes Please’

Amy Poehler’s much-anticipated first book, Yes Please, which promises “a big juicy stew of personal stories, funny bits on sex and love and friendship and parenthood, and real life advice,” is coming out on October 28, 2014. This is both good and bad. The good: it’s an easy stocking stuffer/Secret Santa gift for the girlfriend, boyfriend, boss, mother, dog walker, or Jerry/Larry/Gary in your life. The bad: said Jerry/Larry/Gary is also going to give you a copy for Christmas. Us Jews won’t have the same problem.

We’ll wait until it’s available in the half-price book bin.