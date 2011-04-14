Yes, Yes, A Thousand Times Yes: ‘Puppies Versus Babies’

Discovery Communications — the parent company for Discovery Channel, TLC, and Animal Planet — will hold its upfront presentation this afternoon in New York, and Deadline has a rundown of all the new shows and specials that the channels will announce. Of course, because TLC is involved, there’s some great fodder (“Extreme Christmas Trees”), but the highlight for me is a new show coming to Animal Planet called “Puppies vs. Babies.”
From cute and cuddly to adorable, hilarious and outrageous, newborns and zooborns are the most fussed over subjects on the Internet, and America just can’t get enough of them! Every other day, a star is born in cyberspace, and the question remains: who is the best?! PUPPIES VS. BABIES finds out with three one-hour episodes, taking the 16 most popular clips from that week and pitting them against one another in three rounds of playful competition for the coveted number one spot. With judging panels ranging from experts to comedians and even people off the streets, PUPPIES VS. BABIES is taking the vote to the masses and settling this showdown once and for all!
I absolutely love this idea, although I’m destined to be disappointed by its execution, because you KNOW that the powerful baby lobby is gonna make sure that puppies won’t win every time. In fact, I could do without the babies altogether. “Puppies vs. Kittens” would be better. Or hell, just make it ALL puppies. Call it “Puppies vs. Puppies” and put two 12-week-old puppies in an arena. And they could wear little plastic gladiator outfits and chew on each other for half an hour, or maybe take a nap. Why am I not in charge of Animal Planet’s programming?
“Why am I not in charge of Animal Planet’s programming?”
Matt, any progress on being named the 2012 Puppy Bowl referee?
Puppies vs. Otter Pups. Winner gets to eat a baby.
We need to remember that Animal Planet might also have the Puppy Olympics again next year. Fingers crossed!
What kind of experts? Veterinarians? Pediatricians? Cutness experts?
Puppies vs. Hoarders. The loser must make a cake that looks like the winner’s custom motorcycle.
@Mel, was there also a Puppy Winter Olympics? I’d pay good money to see a Puppy Bowl version of international hockey.
Puppies always win, human babies are the worst.
As much as I love babies, I would definitely prefer Puppies vs. Kittens. Truly funny baby videos are completely outnumbered by funny kitten and puppy videos.
Best part about babies is making them.
This sounds much better than the version that Michael Vick pitched to ESPN in 2007.
Puppies every time. The only person who thinks the baby in the video is cute is their parent. I find them annoying.
I think I’m just going to leave this here.
Baby and a corgi.
[youtu.be]
It could be the lynchpin in my All Puppy format for Animal Planet.
7pm: Puppies vs. Wild
8pm: America’s Next Top Corgi
9pm: Spot and Katie plus Eight
10pm: Puppies vs. Babies
I clicked through and read the entire list of programs. I’m going to have to go with NED BRUHA: SKUNK WHISPERER as possibly the greatest title for a TV show ever.
@Jesus I googled. It was technically called the Puppy Games, but it happened during the last Summer Olympics. It has been 4 very long years. [animal.discovery.com]
Human babies are cute and all, but when is the last time one licked you?
You should probably be the T’Wolves GM, too.
puppies over kittens [coolometer.org]
Completely irrelevant…but look at the ass on this corgi…MUST make this apart of today’s corgi friday..desktop wallpaper material for sure.
[kyleebaby.tumblr.com]
