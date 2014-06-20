Stephen Colbert Gleefully Denounces ‘Yo’, The Revolutionary App That Does Nothing But Send The Word ‘Yo’

#Stephen Colbert
Creative Director
06.20.14 2 Comments

The hottest app to hit mobile devices in years is Yo, which allows users to send each other the word “Yo” and, as if that’s not enough… actually, that better be enough. Because that’s all it does.

While some are speculating that Yo is the latest Nathan Fielder prank — and it certainly feels like just that — the app already has more than 50,000 users (a healthy chunk of whom are certainly using it ironically) and has raised $1.2 million in venture funding. One of its backers is openly singing its praises, Noah’s Arcade-style: “It’s crazy, it’s viral, the engagement is unbelievable,” Moshe Hogeg (who contributed $200,000) told Valleywag’s rightfully skeptical Sam Biddle.

Does the app have any practical use whatsoever? And if so, why must it be limited to just mobile devices? Stephen Colbert answers these questions and demonstrates the power and versatility of the word “yo” in the following segment:

Colbert Nation

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Colbert
TAGSsnake oilSTEPHEN COLBERTthe colbert reportYo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP