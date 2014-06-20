Stephen Colbert Gleefully Denounces ‘Yo’, The Revolutionary App That Does Nothing But Send The Word ‘Yo’

The hottest app to hit mobile devices in years is Yo, which allows users to send each other the word “Yo” and, as if that’s not enough… actually, that better be enough. Because that’s all it does.

While some are speculating that Yo is the latest Nathan Fielder prank — and it certainly feels like just that — the app already has more than 50,000 users (a healthy chunk of whom are certainly using it ironically) and has raised $1.2 million in venture funding. One of its backers is openly singing its praises, Noah’s Arcade-style: “It’s crazy, it’s viral, the engagement is unbelievable,” Moshe Hogeg (who contributed $200,000) told Valleywag’s rightfully skeptical Sam Biddle.

Does the app have any practical use whatsoever? And if so, why must it be limited to just mobile devices? Stephen Colbert answers these questions and demonstrates the power and versatility of the word “yo” in the following segment:

Colbert Nation