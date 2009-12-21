YOU CAN RENT SNOOKI FOR $2000

After losing her job as a receptionist due to her trip to Hollywood last week, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has signed on with Neon Entertainment, which now handles access to the Queen of Guidettes (she’ll be
One local blogger inquired about just how much it would cost to get The Tanned One to your birthday party, and a rep told him: “Her price is 2000 + transportation.” [Gothamist]
I’m going to (A) assume that that’s an hourly rate, and (B) hope against hope that it’s two thousand pesos, not dollars. I would LOVE to rent Snooki. I’d even pay extra (like, 200 pesos) to have her dress as a clown. You ever seen a clown with a fake tan? That’s money well spent, friends.
(the GIF and the inspiration for the banner image came from fourfour)
The Situation will come to your party for free as long as there are no “grenades” on the guest list.
ive rented tighter snooki for much less.
Or you could “rent” her for the price of a few jage-ah bombs.
What’s the upcharge to get her to dress as a mustachioed plumber and dodge nerf balls soaked in lighter fluid?
How is this different from just calling up Papa Gino’s and having a pizza delivered?
those stubby things attached to her hands look like mini corndogs
Um, holy fucking shit.
I just drove home from work, was reading through the page here, and some 2-bit douchebag local radio DJ read this post VERBATIM on the air during a break and gave no credit to this site or you for doing so.
It was either Power 965 or Alice 955 in springfield, MO
$500 per foot seems a bit steep.
My friends and i have actively replaced the ad-verb (punch) with Snookie in our daily vocab.
“punch” is not an adverb, Chardie420.
