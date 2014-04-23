You Cannot Unsee Julia Louis-Dreyfus Having Sex With A Clown In This GQ Photo Spread

#Julia Louis Dreyfus #Nope #Veep
Editorial Director
04.23.14 44 Comments

We’re all going to need some help reacting to something. For the sake of the fragile psyches of those of you with a debilitating fear of clowns but also a love for all things Julia Louis-Dreyfus the full image is below. Leave now as to not have your day/week/life ruined.

SO. Inside the new GQ comedy edition where Louis C.K. talks Pootie Tang and suicide there’s also an interview with the first lady of comedy about Veep and shedding the Elaine Benes stigma and what drives her etc, etc. But most importantly she banged a clown for the NSFW-ish photoshoot…

I don’t even … I just can’t … what is happening? This is probably a good time to include an excerpt from the interview.

Louis-Dreyfus swears that Selina’s anger isn’t fueled by her own inner demons. “I don’t have a sh*t-ton of baggage,” she says. “There’s not some grotesque, dark thing.”

I guess that sort of lack of baggage leaves you open to the idea of shoots like this… because, you know, you’re itching to obtain some “grotesque, dark thing”? No idea, folks. But at least it was all done in the name of love and family and maybe comedy…

If it makes everyone feel any better I’m pretty sure she didn’t actually bang the clown and have his child.

/roofies himself

Source: GQ

Around The Web

TOPICS#Julia Louis Dreyfus#Nope#Veep
TAGSGQjulia louis-dreyfusNOPEveepwhat is happening?

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP