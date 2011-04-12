You Have Got to Be Kidding.

The four stars of “Desperate Housewives” — Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Eva Longoria — are close to finalizing a deal that will pay them each more than $300,000 an episode to continue the ABC dramedy for an eighth season, with a network option for a ninth season that would raise their pay even higher.
With the quartet on board, ABC will renew the show for an eighth season, though it is unclear whether that will happen right away or closer to the May upfronts.
[The stars’] new base salary would be around $325,000 per episode, up from about $275,000 under their most recent deals. (Reports have erroneously pegged their previous salaries at $400,000.) With additional compensation, including back-end and bonuses, the actresses’ paychecks are expected to go up as high as $375,000 per episode. If their options for Season 9 are exercised, their base salary is slated to go up to around $350,000, plus other incentives. If Desperate Housewives goes to nine seasons, which has been creator Marc Cherry’s vision for the show, the four leading ladies’ entire compensation package for the next two seasons is valued at close to $18 million for each. [Deadline]
Listen, it’s awesome that there’s a show that stars actresses who not so long ago would have been considered too old to headline a big-time network drama. Hooray feminism! Furthermore, as we learned from Charlie Sheen, there’s nothing equitable or explicable about TV salaries and the worth of the actors who earn them.
But I think what blows my mind about this is that I don't know a single person who watches this show. My mom is too intelligent and a little too old to be in the target demographic, and every other woman I know is hip and has taste. But somewhere out there in this great big country of ours are nine million 48-year-old women who apparently watch "Desperate Housewives."
And Charlie Sheen was making 2 mil for each episode of that godawful show. Perspective.
Matt, you can blame my wife for this. She watches it. Except she is 38 not 48. I prefer to remember how hot Teri Hatcher was when she was on “Lois and Clark”
I’m just happy the creator gets to tell the complete story he wanted to when he envisioned 9 seasons.
I stopped watching DH 2 years ago. The plots were not interesting anymore and the lead characters were becoming unlikable. I just did not care what happened anymore and I was a big fan of the show. I believe the show was supposed to end in 2009/2010. I am stunned that it is being renewed.
My girlfriend and mother watch the show, but more because they want to see this damn thing through, I guess. My ex-girlfriend, who I still secretly converse with on occasion, stopped watching years ago. I think I want her back.
I watched the first two seasons (although getting through season 2 was a chore). Then I came to my senses. I honestly had no idea it was still on.
Also, Vanessa Williams is very pretty.
325,000 really isn’t a lot for them to be making. most stars of popular tv shows earn big bucks for the final season. remember roseanne? she made 650,000 an episode during the final season of her show, and that was in the mid ’90s. and the cast of friends? they each made 1 million an episode for the last TWO seasons, and there were six stars vs the four in DH. tim allen earned 1 million an episode as well during the last season of home improvement, and so did his tv wife… this is nothing new. and they aren’t making a whole lot.