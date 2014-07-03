You Might Be Interested In These ‘Full House’ Cast Reunion Photos From Dave Coulier’s Wedding

Dave Coulier, married his longtime girlfriend, photographer/producer Melissa Bring yesterday in Paradise Valley, Montana (mazel tov!), and almost the entire Full House cast came to celebrate with them — including Bob Saget, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber (aka Kimmy Gibbler), and Full House creator Jeff Franklin. Noticeably missing were Jodi Sweetin, Lori Loughlin and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, because of course the Olsen Twins are too cool for everything.

But thanks to modern technology and the social media accounts of the Full House cast members who did attend the wedding, we can live vicariously through their photos almost as if we were actually there. “What’s that, John Stamos? … Why yes I would love to dance! … Well, I certainly am flattered but unfortunately I’m married. … Ah, what the hell, meet me behind those bushes in 10 minutes. YOLO!”

(Side note: If you’ve never seen Dave Coulier’s Twitter account, I can not urge you strongly enough to go check it out as soon as you’re done looking at these photos. If you like pictures with funny poses and dad jokes, then YOU ARE IN LUCK, MY FRIENDS.)