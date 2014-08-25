You Might Not See Cersei’s Boobs On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Because Of God

There is an important scene in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series involving one character being naked. I know what you’re thinking, “Is HBO allowed to show someone in their birthday suit?” Yes, hypothetical person who’s only seen Fraggle Rock, they are, and without giving too much away, it involves Cersei Lannister and it’s supposed to happen in season five of Game of Thrones. One problem: there is no God of tits, just normal stuffy God.
The scene is supposed to be shot in Dubrovnik, Croatia, where the church has a lot of power and a rigid policy against public displays of sexuality.
We’re told the local film commission will not give producers a permit to shoot the scene because they take their cue from [the Church of St. Nicholas]. Sources tell TMZ…they can’t cut the scene because it’s crucial to the story line and it’s an iconic moment from the book. (Via)
I’m sure there are many churches around the world who would love to host the scene, and by churches, I mean Game of Thrones fans who are willing to paint a cross on their gazebo so they can see Lena Headey naked.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: God is a fucking dick.
It’s not God that’s blocking the tits (otherwise they would have blocked everywhere due to His omnipotence), it’s the arseholes who claim to be acting in His name that are the dicks.
If they even shoot the scene you won’t see the boobs pervs, her hair will cover them. Headey is probably done for good with nudity, not every actress can be Eva Green.
Why?! WHY NOT?!
*sobs*
Um, God is the one who created tits in the first place. You should be thanking him.
Really? Then God also created buttholes and yeast infections. Thank him/her for that too.
It’s just so wonderfully emblematic of HBO that they’ll fight to the death to avoid compromising the book’s plot when tits are at stake.
Tits aside, it is a pretty important scene character development-wise. Would be a shame if they had to minimize it somehow.
Damn that High Sparrow!
Phew…for a second there I thought Lena Headey had become a prude.
What doesn’t church fuck up?
I was wondering how they were going to do this anyway. She does not ever get naked on the show. Must be all the tattoos.
If only she were naked in some other movies..like say 300…then we’d know what Lena’s boobs look like
Just film the scene anyway and tell the Croatians the boobs were added in CGI in post-production.
They’re just worried that they can’t clear all the priests playing with alter boys and one might get caught doing so in the background while filming.
Find another church or just give up some cash, $50,000 seems about right. If there is one thing churches love more than God, it’s getting money in God’s name.
Once again, God is the ultimate cockblock.
HBO can’t buy an indulgence?
Whoa Whoa… I think the real question is will Lena Headey do the scene? She hasn’t done any nudity on the show so far so I’m guessing it will be a body double.
She got naked in 300.
Yeah but this isn’t some in the bedroom, lights out, barely able to see the nipple type nudity. This is a complete walk of shame, full frontal scene. There is a big difference.
She alluded to the scene in past interviews and said she would do it because it’s important for the character. I’d look it up but y’know…
Plus, filmography shows she ain’t afraid to show dem tittayz.
Only underaged boys are allowed to be nude in the house of Gawwwwd.
People being naked in GoT isn’t really a spoiler.
You’re as good at not spoiling as Cersei is at being sober, Uproxx.
Yeah, imagine!
I bought the books after the show started and I deliberately read only up to where each season gets, more or less. I choose to do that because obviously the books are more expansive and I know I wouldn’t enjoy the show the other way around.
So yeah, it would take minimal effort and respect on the site’s part to not reveal things the show hasn’t gotten to, yet. And believe it or not, some sites do make that effort.
“Shut the fuck up”- now that’s a winning argument. And who said anything about “major” or “HUGE”? I’m not surprised you haven’t read the books, reading comprehension’s obviously not your forte.
So you know Uproxx offers spoilers regularly, are upset by it, and yet you keep reading their GoT posts? That seems like a smart and logical thing to do….
Jesus lighten up. Cersei gets naked at some point in the story! God, what’s the point of even WATCHING now???
I will never fucking understand spoilerphobes.
I can’t tell if you’re genuinely stupid enough to think you’ve been spoiled or if you’re just genuinely bad at being funny. I think this means your troll game is on point.
Holy shit, there’s another country on this planet, in Europe no less, that equates a naked female with sexuality? I thought that was exclusively an American thing. Lord knows you can’t do anything involving naked ladies that doesn’t equal sexy fun time, amiright?
Get a grip Croatia, that scene is about as sexy as a 100 year old man eating pudding.
Dude, if Lena Headey is naked, it’s sexy.
@Aunt Jemima Naked and Crying before being carried away by a “Rapey” Giant. Probably the hottest scene ever!
I’m erect just thinking about it.
Have you seen the new Croatian President?
[www.fugly.com]
pfft…it’s an “Iconic moment” in the book, they “can’t cut it”….please. Tell that to ColdHands, Lady Stoneheart, and probably Euron Greyjoy the way it’s going. They could do the scene without nudity and get away with it easier than writing out all the magic in the books. But hey, HBO is supposed to be sexy, not magical….I guess.
Who the hell schedules the shoots? Don’t you think running this by your people before you started shooting would be something mildly important?
HBO has their shit together better than this I believe, I think they already had a plan and this is just a headline.
Are we seeing the series for the nudity and sex scenes or for the plot? I, my self for the plot…
For me, it’s about 50-50.
No big deal. We’ve already seen them in 300 anyway.
This “article” is f*cked up and is only for click-hunting…
They said they are looking for another spot, and I’m sure they’ll figure out something. In the end they can green screen the whole freaking church.
1. Go to some foreign country.
2. Try to film soft porn in the streets.
3. Be surprised when the locals disagree, blame it on God.
‘Murrica.
1. Pretend to be a more open-minded and progressive culture than America
2. Invite Americans to your country to film a show which will bring you millions in royalties and tourism
3. Refuse to let them film a scene with a naked woman based on your archaic beliefs in a magic sky fairy
‘Urope.
Sounds like it’s Santa’s fault. THANKS A LOT ST. NICHOLAS!
Was anyone really clamoring to see Ms. Headey’s breasts in the first place? I mean, she’s not hideous or anything but this hardly seems like something to get bent out of shape about.
Heheh you said “get bent”.
lulz
I read this story elsewhere some time ago… the church refused nudity “on their grounds” where a lot of the filming takes place but there was nothing stopping them recreating part of the church elsewhere on a stage or relocating the scene to a location that wasn’t church grounds while still maintaining the context..
They already shot this scene. Someone at TMZ just finished reading the 4th book and made up a story because Harvey Levin threatened to drown her children.
THANK you! And to think that I felt obliged to scroll down through 746 repetitive posts about “300” and God’s hypothetical disapproval of certain female glands he Himself designed, only to find that someone else already knew that this non-story had already been invalidated.
Also, Yankees suck.
I can actually imagine God ‘sighing’ at this, and looking at the ‘Flood’ button on his laptop.
Tits, Satan, Tits, Satan…