You Might Not See Cersei’s Boobs On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Because Of God

There is an important scene in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series involving one character being naked. I know what you’re thinking, “Is HBO allowed to show someone in their birthday suit?” Yes, hypothetical person who’s only seen Fraggle Rock, they are, and without giving too much away, it involves Cersei Lannister and it’s supposed to happen in season five of Game of Thrones. One problem: there is no God of tits, just normal stuffy God.

The scene is supposed to be shot in Dubrovnik, Croatia, where the church has a lot of power and a rigid policy against public displays of sexuality. We’re told the local film commission will not give producers a permit to shoot the scene because they take their cue from [the Church of St. Nicholas]. Sources tell TMZ…they can’t cut the scene because it’s crucial to the story line and it’s an iconic moment from the book. (Via)

I’m sure there are many churches around the world who would love to host the scene, and by churches, I mean Game of Thrones fans who are willing to paint a cross on their gazebo so they can see Lena Headey naked.

