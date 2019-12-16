Netflix teased Joe Goldberg’s distaste for all things Los Angeles last week, and now, we’re seeing a full-on trailer for You as Joe changes his name and moves to his new city and finds a new target. He does so, quite appropriately, to the tune of Radiohead’s “Creep,” but old ghosts (those of his girlfriends, including the late Beck) are coming back to haunt him, and overall, this trailer looks darker and bloodier than the Lifetime season that found new life with a streaming audience.

Joe’s new love happens to be named Love Quinn, which he’ll most definitely see as predestination in his warped, sociopathic mind. His crush will likely start off wholesomely, since that’s how things go for Joe until the world intervenes with his grand designs. In this case, Joe’s ex, Candace, is alive, and she’s got a good idea of what happened to Beck: “You did it again, didn’t you?” Oh yes, he did, and I’m pretty sure that Penn Badgley’s going to be fending off odd advances on Twitter after this season as well.

Season two bases itself upon author Caroline Kepnes’ sequel, Hidden Bodies, in which Joe obsesses over that jar of pee that he left behind in Peach Salinger’s home. If she makes a flashback appearance as well, then the Stalker Bingo card shall fill itself nicely. Oh, and Charlie Barnett (who is also very good at dying onscreen) from Russian Doll will also feature this time around. Last holiday season, the far-too-addictive stalker-drama was reportedly viewed by 40 million viewers, so we’ll see if Netflix can hit even higher numbers as Joe continues being a very bad guy.

You‘s second season will stream Dec. 26 on Netflix.