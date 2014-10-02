‘You Tell Me!’: The 10 Best ‘SNL’ Commercial Parodies Of The Past 10 Years

Throughout its 40 years on the air, SNL has given us hundreds of great commercial parodies, from “Bass-o-matic” to “Colon Blow.” For this particular grouping though we’re looking at just the commercials from the last 10 years. To be clear, the timeline covers the 2004-05 season to the 2013-14 season, so if you’re looking for Cialis Turnt, it was ineligible, although it was quite funny. Now then, onto the list!