‘You Tell Me!’: The 10 Best ‘SNL’ Commercial Parodies Of The Past 10 Years

Throughout its 40 years on the air, SNL has given us hundreds of great commercial parodies, from “Bass-o-matic” to “Colon Blow.” For this particular grouping though we’re looking at just the commercials from the last 10 years. To be clear, the timeline covers the 2004-05 season to the 2013-14 season, so if you’re looking for Cialis Turnt, it was ineligible, although it was quite funny. Now then, onto the list!
I loved the Rosetta Stone and Starbucks commercials. Killed me.
No Urigrow or Pet Chow rat poison?
Petchow Rat Poison. So hilarious.
No Hybernol? Fuck this list
Disregard, just saw the part about “last 10 years”… still, fuck this list!
Oops I Crapped My Pants
Shake Weight
Bosley Hair Restoration
Too bad Homocil came out before the cutoff date. Perfectly executed and a bonkers cast list (Farrel, Morgan, Parnell, Gasteyer)
“Who wants creme brulee?”
*frantically takes a handful of pills*
Peyton Manning for United Way is still an all time favourite.
When he sends the kid into the port-a-potty…. love it!
mom jeans
“Why no (insert bit done before 10 years ago)” – tons of people that can’t read
Hathaway Moustache Ride Company should be on here
The coin slot cream Nutrogena parody was great
My favorite from the past 10 years is Taco Town. “Pizza? Now that’s what I call a taco!”
Some recent ones that I thought were great:
Baby Toupee
Almost Pizza
E-Meth
Burger King Whopper Virgins
And I wouldn’t necessarily consider it a commercial, but The Best of TT and Mario cracks me up.
You know it’s good cuz it’s blue bitch!
The Peyton Manning skit is the greatest thing Peyton Manning has ever participated in. That includes the Super Bowl.
I love the overall weirdness of the Timecrowave (featuring Alec Baldwin).
I AGREE WITH YOU
Timecrowave link:
When was th Fuaquay Satin skit with Keenan Thompson?
It’s probably too old, but I loved Uncle Ben’s Mash Liquor. To this day I’ll ask my friends “What you swattin’ at?”
Ahhhh! The Chanel #5 commercial and the other commercials after that mocking Bradd Pitt. These!! “I’m sorry, is there really no script? I’ve been talking to myself for two hours… Splendiferous.”
