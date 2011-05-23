You Win or You Die.

I’m steadfastly against doing recaps of shows, because I never want any Warming Glow post to exclude people for not watching a show. I don’t even like to roll out the “Just the Badass Parts” feature too often, lest people who follow a show expect or demand coverage I might not be able to offer.

That said, when “Game of Thrones” offers up the heart-eatin’est, bitch-slappin’est, neck-stabbin’est hour on television, and commenter Chet Manley happily provides animated GIFs of the show’s most violent scenes, well… that’s something that every Warming Glow reader can enjoy regardless of whether their cable package includes HBO.

On the slides that follow, enjoy the best of “Game of Thrones” Season 1 Episode 6, appropriately titled “A Golden Crown.” Spoilers follow, of course.

This is what happens when you tell the king that he should be wearing a dress.

Ouch, that one might need stitches.

A month and a half ago, pantywaisted dipsh*ts complained that “Game of Thrones” was misogynistic because Daenerys (pictured here) lost her virginity in not the most consensual fashion. And now she’s FIREPROOF and EATING HORSE HEARTS. The lesson, as always, is maybe watch two or three episodes before complaining about a character’s arc.

Whoops, I think he hit an artery.

How to leave a castle after winning trial by combat.

I’ve been looking forward to this scene ever since I read it in the book. As Otto Man said in the comments, “I never thought I’d see a character on ‘GOT’ die the same way a character did on I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, but here we are — death by overgold.”