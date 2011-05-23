You Win or You Die.

I’m steadfastly against doing recaps of shows, because I never want any Warming Glow post to exclude people for not watching a show. I don’t even like to roll out the “Just the Badass Parts” feature too often, lest people who follow a show expect or demand coverage I might not be able to offer.
That said, when “Game of Thrones” offers up the heart-eatin’est, bitch-slappin’est, neck-stabbin’est hour on television, and commenter Chet Manley happily provides animated GIFs of the show’s most violent scenes, well… that’s something that every Warming Glow reader can enjoy regardless of whether their cable package includes HBO.
On the slides that follow, enjoy the best of “Game of Thrones” Season 1 Episode 6, appropriately titled “A Golden Crown.” Spoilers follow, of course.
This is what happens when you tell the king that he should be wearing a dress.
Ouch, that one might need stitches.
A month and a half ago, pantywaisted dipsh*ts complained that “Game of Thrones” was misogynistic because Daenerys (pictured here) lost her virginity in not the most consensual fashion. And now she’s FIREPROOF and EATING HORSE HEARTS. The lesson, as always, is maybe watch two or three episodes before complaining about a character’s arc.
Whoops, I think he hit an artery.
How to leave a castle after winning trial by combat.
I’ve been looking forward to this scene ever since I read it in the book. As Otto Man said in the comments, “I never thought I’d see a character on ‘GOT’ die the same way a character did on I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, but here we are — death by overgold.”
The final scene from last night’s GoT was metal, literally.
And as an alternate caption for the heart eating scene, “om nom nom nom.”
I normally loathe domestic violence, but I think I squeed just a little (i.e., a lot) when Robert slapped the shit out of his wife.
I wonder how episode 7 was? I don’t know, because despite a week of hype to go watch it on their website, their website completely crashed and no one could watch the episode. Bravo, HBO, bravo.
“Wear it in silence, or I’ll honor you again.”
@Lester Hayes Mayes – Hey, it’s a good thing because it shows that the show is popular and has no chance of having it’s budget reduced or episodes cut. Be positive.
Khal Drogo is not just a strong brute. He’s smart, knows he can’t spill blood so he melts the bastard instead. That was awesome.
I watched episode 7 at about 11:30 Eastern. They return to the Wall, escalate the Lannister/Stark intrigue, and, not to spoil anything, but it turns out that Robert was a cyborg all along.
Misogynistic characters don’t equate to a misogynistic series. That said, is a show about the dark/middle ages supposed to portray everyone as modern liberals? I’m socially liberal, but GoT is massively entertaining.
“You don’t fight with honor!”
“No. He did.”
You had me at “I regret nothing!”
If they would actually use that line in the show, I think I’d actually pay for HBO. I mean, I know that it’s not in the books and it would be a horrible cannibalizing of the Simpsons, but still. It. Would. Be. Epically. Hysterical. (or Hysterically. Epic. I couldn’t pick just one)
@Lothar
Or, from MST3K:
“I still believe in the hand-rail systeeeeeeeeem!!!”
god damn i love this show. i can’t remember the last time i had audible reactions to shit several times a viewing of an episode.
The Targeryans are who we thought they were! You wanna crown ’em, then crown their asses!
Drogo:
[www.uplolit.com]
I think Daenerys is on the badass train to Crazytown (or crazy train to Badasstown – whichever) and I so, so want to go along for the ride.
Not having Summer or Grey Wind in the scene when Bran is ambushed is shameful. It may just ruin the entire series for me.
Had no problem watching ep7 on the HBO Go app on my iPad, but then that was about 8pm pacific (11 eastern).
Not only was the smelting incident awesome, but the thud his head makes is beautiful. I need that sound for a ring-tone.
Forgot to say: It was cool to see both 6 and 7 in one night. But now that means I won’t have a truly new ep for two weeks. Damn you, HBO!
Someone explain the whole “Golden head” vs “Hair of black” thing.
@ GiantCrab – The King’s yellow-haired heirs/children are not his. They’re the product of incest with her brother, Jaime Lannister.
Someone explain the whole “Golden head” vs “Hair of black” thing.
You rang?
@Gregor Mendel – yours was better.
Funnier, sure. More helpful, no.
Dude never punched Jamie Gertz like that! Still can’t believe it is hime! [checkingit2.files.wordpress.com]
“the heart-eatin’est, bitch-slappin’est, neck-stabbin’est hour on television”
I hope HBO uses that in their upcoming promos.
I’m sort of sad that punching a woman in the face constitutes a “bad ass part.”
Arya’s little smirk after Sansa says “I want Joffrey,” was pitch perfect.
I was talking with a friend who’s not into fantasy stuff this weekend about great this show is and the best way I could sell it to him was “Sons of Anarchy with broadswords.”
I forgot the word “Can” in my request.
I swear to the gods that I am no hole of the ass.
But thanks for clearing that up. That’s what I thought, but I guess hair genetics in their world is determined by the father and no one realized he had blonde hair until they looked at him.
now that’s what I call a golden shower!
@GiantCrab – I think it’s also to do with how the former King’s Hand, Jon Arryn, was killed. He was looking at lineages before he died.
I haven’t read the books, but it seems that Ned Stark is also going to take the same approach. He sends his daughters back to Winterfell, trying to keep his eldest away from Joffrey?
@GiantCrab – He said it a few scenes later… “Your twin brother and your lover”. Joffrey is the son of the Lannister twins, and not Robert’s.
That gold treatment looks refreshing
I like reading people who haven’t read the books comments. Its like watching 2 girls reaction vids. You think you love or hate certain characters? Just wait. A winter shitstorm is coming.
I actually yelled “hit her!” just before the slap. And was shocked that I didn’t feel guilty one tiny bit.
@ adrian:
fuck the wolves, you animal lover. AND MICHAEL VICK FOR PREZ!
You know why dogs don’t get significant screen time in movies, despite being significant in books? Because they’re fucking dogs who have nothing interesting to say. That scene lost nothing without them, except for a few weirdos who want to say, “awww, man’s best friend!”
How’s he going to use the bathroom with all that gold on?
@guitarjustin – Thanks for calling me a girl because I haven’t read the books.
I love when people who have rad the books comment on here. Their smugness is so gratifying. That’s why on AVClub there are now two reviews of the show. One for ‘Newbies’ and the others for ‘Nerds’.
Why? Because all the book readers would come in and go, “You think it’s good now? Just wait until the man has sex with the woman and the donkey while a tiger masturbates using a unicorn’s horn to fellate the dolphin’s blowhole. Oh, you haven’t read it yet? I have, 279 times.”
Hey look, everyone. It’s an Eagles fan who acts tough but is actually overly sensitive and thin-skinned.
How unusual.
/sarcasm
/loses room when I tell everyone I’m a Cowboys fan
@smegga: I said I enjoyed reading peoples comments because I like to see others reactions to the unfolding of the story. Not because I think I am better or some kind of prig for knowing the story already. I just love the story and like to commiserate with others as they enjoy it for the first time too.
But thx for assuming that I am an asshole. You would think that this was the chive.
*flips Smegga a coin
“One last timeeee!!!”
@smegga He didn’t call you a girl, he said reading people’s reactions was like watching the reaction videos to “2 Girls 1 Cup.”
@guitarjustin – I apologise. I wrote that last night when I was a bit tipsy and totally misinterpreted your comment. I did have someone chide me yesterday for watching the series before the books though, and that’s partly why I overreacted. Again, I apologise.
@RomanCandle – An English Eagles fan, so my being a prick is actually genetic. Along with bad teeth.
I feel all warm and fuzzy after reading these comments.
Just watched Episode 7 (easy to find if you search in the right places), even if 5 and 6 were super badass, it is by far the best episode yet.
Littlefinger shines particularly bright in this one!
Best. Show. Ever.
Horse decapitation and twincest put it over the top for me.
Anyone who’s going to bust your stones for not having read the books should tie in a tire fire. Smarmy priggish assholes.
Having not read the books or anything, I thought that it was obvious that Joffrey was the product of twincest. Of course, we the audience know that Lannister are bumping Aryan uglies which no one else does. However, I didn’t get what John Arryan was talking about with the “seed is strong” comments and the searching for the King’s Bastards. But the neat part was that everything connected the exact same second when Ned Stark got it and my face exactly mirrored his. So I guess that means I’m clearly as badass as Ned Stark. Which is A-Ok with me.
/Cool story, bro
Also Tyrion Goonies-esque confession should have been included in the badass parts.
Meant Jon Arryn, not John Arryan in the previous post. Apologies.
@GiantCrab- even if you look at actual genetics Robert’s whole family is dark haired, which is what Ned was putting together; no one in his family carried a fair hair and complexion so there’s no way they’re his. it also explains how Geoffry is so unbelievably fucked up since most products of incest are mentally and physically unstable AND is mom is a power hungry whore