You Won’t Have To See State Farm’s Horrible Ad With Anti-Vaxxer Rob Schneider Again

It’s about time vaccines did some good in the world. For the past couple of months, Rob Schneider’s State Farm commercial, the one where he plays the Makin’ Copies guy from SNL, a briefly popular character so bad that he never even got a movie, has been on TV every 20 seconds. Well, no longer, and it’s all thanks to Schneider pulling a Jenny McCarthy, which is worse than pulling your hamstring.

State Farm has pulled an ad featuring anti-vaccine activist Rob Schneider after a social media campaign urged the insurance company to end its affiliation with the actor. Social media pages Food Hunk, Science Babe, and Chow Babe, all of which refute pseudoscience claims, started the anti-Schneider campaign last week, questioning how a company that sells insurance could hire a celebrity spokesman so openly against vaccinations. (Via)

I’m not usually one for fan campaigns, but if Food Stud and Bathroom Bae, or whatever, want to get the Discount Double Check commercial with Hans and Franz off the air, too, they have my support. Up with vaccines, down with ads featuring dated sketch characters.

Via PR Week