You Won’t Have To See State Farm’s Horrible Ad With Anti-Vaxxer Rob Schneider Again

It’s about time vaccines did some good in the world. For the past couple of months, Rob Schneider’s State Farm commercial, the one where he plays the Makin’ Copies guy from SNL, a briefly popular character so bad that he never even got a movie, has been on TV every 20 seconds. Well, no longer, and it’s all thanks to Schneider pulling a Jenny McCarthy, which is worse than pulling your hamstring.
State Farm has pulled an ad featuring anti-vaccine activist Rob Schneider after a social media campaign urged the insurance company to end its affiliation with the actor.
Social media pages Food Hunk, Science Babe, and Chow Babe, all of which refute pseudoscience claims, started the anti-Schneider campaign last week, questioning how a company that sells insurance could hire a celebrity spokesman so openly against vaccinations. (Via)
I’m not usually one for fan campaigns, but if Food Stud and Bathroom Bae, or whatever, want to get the Discount Double Check commercial with Hans and Franz off the air, too, they have my support. Up with vaccines, down with ads featuring dated sketch characters.
However, i would buy whatever car ad Toonces is featured in.
Perhaps he could find a nice insurance company since he’s always wrecking the car.
While the commercials are terrible and Rob Schneider is terrible, I don’t really find being anti-vaccines to be offensive more than just really really stupid. Certainly not something you should lose work over.
Kind of agree, think his views are idiotic, but what does any of that have to do with a dumb insurance commercial?
I think it is because people think insurance companies are about health and risk management. Therefore, doing something unhealthy, like not getting vaccines, is risky and against the insurance company’s mission.
Except how the anti-vaccine movement is causing actual deaths due to preventable diseases.
[www.jennymccarthybodycount.com]
@notmade – very good point
@mclamb86 – wouldn’t that only affect the kids who aren’t vaccinated? i mean, it’s not hurting the families with idiotic views since they have the vaccine right? I’m not the sharpest guy around so those are genuine questions.
@mclamb86 I think the real problem is people accepting the medical expertise of pretty lousy actors over actual medical professionals. If I took my car to Jenny McCarthy get my brakes fixed, who is really to blame when I die in a fiery crash?
@dissident — it’s much more complicated than that. No vaccine has 100% efficacy, so some percentage of those vaccinated will become ill. Also, by refusing to vaccinate, herd immunity is weakened, which harms everyone since disease may become persistent in a population beneath certain thresholds. Wikipedia’s got a decent summary of the latter.
TL/DR — if enough people don’t vaccinate, Polio becomes en vogue again.
Herd immunity only works when the majority of people are vaccinated. So no you aren’t entirely protected even if you are vaccinated. Also there are people who legitimately can’t get vaccinated and more disease vectors out there means they are in more danger.
Anti vaxxers are spreading dangerous idiocy that scares people from getting vaccines that will save lives. They should be shunned from society like people who don’t believe in blood transfusions or organ transplants.
Fair enough.
Honestly the anti vaxx movement is actually proof how good vaccines work. Because we have done so well in the past with enforcement of people having them, young people no longer fear the diseases they defend against, so idiots think they don’t need them.
It’s why rich urban white areas have lower rates for vaccination than poor minority areas.
Or a football player who beats his kids/wife.
We’ll he was already paid so he’s not losing work but because of anti vaccination nuts, diseases like pertitus and whooping cough are making a comeback, unlike schneiders career
It pains me to admit I didn’t hate the Aaron Rodgers one (BEARS) with Hans & Franz but a random group of old SNL characters did seem like an odd theme to build a bunch of commercials around. Not sad to not see this one again though.
It seems odd to advertise auto insurance to 35-40 year olds using nostalgia. I don’t really know the auto insurance game but i would think the 18-25 demographic is where the real auto insurance money is
Shoot…you’re assuming 18-25 year olds pay for auto insurance.
I’d say roughly 70% of my friends in the 35-40 year old range pay for auto insurance. The rest are just ‘winging it’ by not speeding and hoping they do not get in a wreck.
(P.S. I pay for insurance. USAA for the last 26 years)
@Phyllis Rivers
Actually, it’s more common these days that their parents pay for it still.
The money in insurance is best from the people who will pay, but won’t be using it. 18-25 are more likely to be in accidents, and require an insurance pay out. The older demographic is more settled into their lives and has fewer accidents, paying into the insurance fund, and not taking anything back out of it,
18-25 year olds are also more likely to just pay enough to get an insurance card or cancel mid-term or commit fraud. Financially stable people are what the companies need, and 18-25 year olds aren’t it. The higher premiums aren’t enough to offset the risks.
I don’t know that this was something that needed to happen. Anti-vax is pure, dangerous idiocy, but it’s not like Schneider was wearing a sandwich board with any of that messaging on it in this commercial. One could say that this move and the campaign that facilitated it did more harm than good by getting Schneider’s views out to more people than they would’ve gotten to otherwise. I sure didn’t know he was anti-vax until now.
Plus I kinda liked the commercial. Funnier than the Hans & Franz one, and way better than the old ones with the obnoxious fat guy screaming at Rodgers about insurance.
Alternate headline: “Idiots with No Sense of Proportion Lose Likability Contest to Rob Schneider”
I can’t want until 20 years from now when we find out all of you arrogant f-ing pricks are wrong about vaccines. There is absolutely no incentive for the federal government to do rigorous vaccine safety research for the small percentage that do have genetic predisposition to serious adverse reaction because of the greater good of the population. But if you know people or the children of parents who have had awful adverse reactions, you would know these chemicals in quantity and concentration are no joke. You all have no idea what you don’t know; the unknown unknowns are greater than what we do know.
Oh, shut the fuck up, you drooling moron.
Vaccines have been tested and tested and tested. Your stupid anti-science views? Tested and rejected, and yet you cling to them like dogma.
You’re a fucking retard.
Yes, I’m a bit vitriolic right now.
I read a study from Europe that says if your an anti vaccine advocate with a child with autism you can cure you child by sticking a gun in your mouth and blowing your retarded brains out. I know of no one who’s tried this but the unknown unknowns are not known so please get right on top of doing this.
Its science.
You people are all missing the point. Whether you agree with vaccines or not, should someone get fired for their personal beliefs.? In this new PC world I guess so. But since we are on the subject, all you brainless sheep who line up for vaccines, you would be the ones who march right into the ovens if the government told you to. Wake up people, use your own head and join us at the big boy table.