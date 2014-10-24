Your Comprehensive Guide To Larry David’s ‘Seinfeld’ Cameos

Although Larry David never had a regular, credited acting role on Seinfeld (unless you consider George Costanza to simply be a Larry David proxy) he did pop up semi-regularly. In some cases he was visible, like as Frank Costanza ‘s caped lawyer, and other times off-camera, such as when he voiced the distraught beach-goer who asked if anyone was a marine biologist.

Here I present to you, a look at twenty of Larry David’s most notable on- and off-screen Seinfeld cameos.

As a Greenpeace volunteer — Episode: “The Pilot”

As Frank Costanza’s Caped Lawyer — Episode: “The Chinese Woman”

… who later saves Elaine’s friend’s life.

As Yankees Owner George Steinbrenner — Episodes: Various

As a distraught beachgoer — Episode: “The Marine Biologist”

As a dispatch for a limo service — Episode: “The Lip Reader”

As the man who ordered a kosher meal on an airplane — Episode: “The Airport”

As the voice of Saddam Hussein — Episode: “The Dinner Party”

As the voice of Newman when he’s going to jump from the building — Episode: “The Revenge”

As a street vendor declining George’s $20 bill — Episode : “The Gum”

As the voice of a referee — Episode: “The Parking Space”