Your Comprehensive Guide To Larry David’s ‘Seinfeld’ Cameos

Here I present to you, a look at twenty of Larry David’s most notable on- and off-screen Seinfeld cameos.
As a Greenpeace volunteer — Episode: “The Pilot”
As Frank Costanza’s Caped Lawyer — Episode: “The Chinese Woman”
… who later saves Elaine’s friend’s life.
As Yankees Owner George Steinbrenner — Episodes: Various
As a distraught beachgoer — Episode: “The Marine Biologist”
As a dispatch for a limo service — Episode: “The Lip Reader”
As the man who ordered a kosher meal on an airplane — Episode: “The Airport”
As the voice of Saddam Hussein — Episode: “The Dinner Party”
As the voice of Newman when he’s going to jump from the building — Episode: “The Revenge”
As a street vendor declining George’s $20 bill — Episode : “The Gum”
As the voice of a referee — Episode: “The Parking Space”
Pretty sure he was the male voice during Rochelle, Rochelle
Being the massive Seinfeld fan that I am, I am pretty shocked that I didn’t know a bunch of these.
However, I have to add that my personal favorites were the vendor – “Begging your pardon, your majesty, but we don’t…yadda yadda..” and the whole “Who are you?” “I’m Frank Costanza’s lawyer!” exchange…
Damn, the only one i did not know was standing in the hallway when Kramer was arrested. Probably one of the more obvious ones too.
What was my father doing in the city with a man wearing a cape?
what about the movie monologue where jerry writes down the joke in his sleep and cant read his handwriting…. I’m pretty sure LD was giving that speech in the movie
correct – he’s like a mad scientist. pretty hilarious
I think he did the voice in a few of the movies. I think he and Jerry had a back and forth dialogue in Checkmate, I believe.
That one is listed. Space Cadet in Flaming Globes Of Sigmund. In The Heart Attack episode.
Whats about when he voiced the various characters in Chunnel….
Was this not the Flaming Globes of Sigmund mentioned above?
Oops response to Brian
“Everybody out! Out of the chunnel!!”