Your Favorite ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Character Is Coming Back Next Season

I’m suddenly counting down the days until the final season of Sons of Anarchy.
Sons of Anarchy is welcoming back a fan favorite guest star for its final ride, creator Kurt Sutter revealed on Twitter on Wednesday. (Via)
I’ll give you a hint:
That’s right. According to Sutter, “[In] season 7…THERE WILL BE SOME MUTHAF*CKIN’ VENUS,” who was last seen by Tig’s side after she shot her mom. I’m as excited as Boyd’s hair is tall.
She didn’t shoot her mom Jax did
Chibs, in connection with the Irish.
We’ve been over this people.
That’s right. Then Venus, Chibs and the Irish got together with the Governor and his dead rats, and also Lizzie, and they all killed Tyreese’s girlfriend Karen and that other guy. But Carol covered for all of them.
i thought this post would be about chuckie…love that little dude.
damn… i was hoping for zombie piney…
Ditto.
I know that gif is about Boyd being awesome, but damn — I can’t get past Ava in that red dress.
Opie’s coming back????
That’s what I thought too.
that is where the show went off the rails
Oh indeed. Pours one out for Opie :'(
Ha ha, my wife hasn’t watched a single episode after Opie died. She was too distraught.
Look out, Chibbs is going to turn on the gang.
But we don’t know who “the person that finally kills Gemma” is yet!!!
Me.
Spoiler alert.
I watched Sons before Justified, it was interesting. Hes so great in both :)
Yippee. A character who is basically just a time wasting distraction and has no real impact on the actual progression of the show’s story.
“basically just a time wasting distraction and has no real impact on the actual progression of the show’s story.”
You do realize you’ve described pretty much every single character on “Sons” don’t you?
I was hoping for Piney myself
I was hoping for Zobelle. Never got to see that cockroach die.
He might be back. They’ve got the whole white supremacist angle going again with Manson in the jail. I’d rather see Rollins back, but his arc was pretty finalized.
This is still on the air?