Your Favorite ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Character Is Coming Back Next Season

I’m suddenly counting down the days until the final season of Sons of Anarchy.

Sons of Anarchy is welcoming back a fan favorite guest star for its final ride, creator Kurt Sutter revealed on Twitter on Wednesday. (Via)

I’ll give you a hint:

boyddancing1

That’s right. According to Sutter, “[In] season 7…THERE WILL BE SOME MUTHAF*CKIN’ VENUS,” who was last seen by Tig’s side after she shot her mom. I’m as excited as Boyd’s hair is tall.

