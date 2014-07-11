Your Least Favorite ‘The Simpsons’ Episode Has A Premiere Date

Fox released their fall schedule yesterday, meaning we know exactly how many days are left until the dreaded The Simpsons/Family Guy crossover that the Parasite to my Worker, Danger, succinctly summed up with “…no.” It’s going down on Sunday, September 28th, the same night season two of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres. The one good thing: “The Simpsons Guy” is TECHNICALLY an hour-long Family Guy episode (The Simpsons will premiere earlier in their normal 8 p.m. timeslot), so don’t worry, “Lisa Goes Gaga,” you’re still the worst thing to ever happen to The Simpsons.
Yes, Mr. Sherman, everything stinks.
Shut your cunty up; Family Guy us great!
Can’t tell if this is perfect or perfect sarcasm.
Well done sir
You had to remind me of the Gaga episode. HATE!
I think they need to bump up that FXX marathon and app a few weeks to make up for this.
Why are we already hating this? Family Guy is still a funny show, most of the time. The Simpsons still has it’s moments… this could be great. I guess it’s easier to just shit all over something than to praise it though. Might as well take the easy way out, right fellas?
You lost me at Family Guy still being funny ….
Family Guy has it’s funny moments but not an entire episode. The Simpsons has funny moments but not an entire episode. Put the two together and I think we’ll get an unfunny episode.
1- Family Guy is terrible. It uses joke pieces, non-sequiters without a punch line, and crass humor in ways that are lifeless and painful. The manic, desperate energy that made it funny in the first season before it’s cancellation is long gone and it has gotten too comfortable with it’s status as “that edgy show”. The threat of losing his job was the only thing keeping Seth MacFarlane honest and hungry.
2- Simpson is only occasionally funny.
3- The Lego movie was brilliant
4- Jennifer Lawrence and I are getting married, stop saying mean things about her or I will punch you.
well, in truth Florida is pretty bad. but FG never fails to make me laugh out loud, and slip in a bunch of really nasty sexual jokes. what’s not to love?
Also, if Groening endorsed this after viciously opposing the crossover ep with The Critic, he’s dead to me.
Odds that Seth Macfarlene voices Maggie? Even money? 100:1?
I hope not. Only Elisabeth Taylor was the voice of Maggie once. :)
James Earl Jones was the greatest Maggie.
Train wreck in 3…2…
Well now, this is just happening years after I stopped caring about either show.
Honestly though, the Critic crossover episode (the one with the film festival) was one of the best ones the Simpsons ever ran.
“Just hook it to my veeeeeeeins!”
Yes, yes it was.
The Critic crossover episode was good, but football to the groin had a football to the groin.
“what crawled down your throat and died”
“it didn’t die”
The Simpsons goes great with marijuana and college.
And I was done with that shit too in 1999.