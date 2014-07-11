Your Least Favorite ‘The Simpsons’ Episode Has A Premiere Date

Fox released their fall schedule yesterday, meaning we know exactly how many days are left until the dreaded The Simpsons/Family Guy crossover that the Parasite to my Worker, Danger, succinctly summed up with “…no.” It’s going down on Sunday, September 28th, the same night season two of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres. The one good thing: “The Simpsons Guy” is TECHNICALLY an hour-long Family Guy episode (The Simpsons will premiere earlier in their normal 8 p.m. timeslot), so don’t worry, “Lisa Goes Gaga,” you’re still the worst thing to ever happen to The Simpsons.

Yes, Mr. Sherman, everything stinks.

Via EW