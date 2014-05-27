Your Official 2014 UPROXX Guide To Summer TV

Fortunately, the third thing all of this means is that a new slate of shows is about to roll out, and unlike the reruns-and-reality-shows garbage pile we used to get in the summer, there are lots of good options. Some of them are light and fun, some are serious, some look incredibly creepy, and some look flat-out ridiculous. They really run the gamut, which is nice.
Below, please find a guide to some of the best, most promising, and stupidest shows of the summer, all of which I have helpfully separated into three categories: New Shows, Returning Shows, and Lawyer Shows. Yes, lawyer shows get their own category. You’ll see why.
NEW SHOWS
Title: Crossbones
Premiere Date: NBC, May 30
Summary: Crossbones is NBC’s big fancy summer event series, the pitch for which appears to have been “Okay … but what if John Malkovich played Blackbeard, and, like, really Malkoviched it up?” It looks … good? I don’t know. I’ve watched the trailer about three times and I can’t get past that screencap up there.
Title: Halt and Catch Fire
Premiere Date: AMC, June 1
Summary: With Breaking Bad over and Mad Men winding down, AMC could really use a non-zombie hit. TURN and Low Winter Sun didn’t move the needle, but this show, about the personal computer revolution of the early 1980s, looks promising. The pilot is up on AMC’s website before the premiere, so if you wanna get a jump on it, there you go.
Title: Tyrant
Premiere Date: FX, June 24
Summary: From the minds behind Homeland and 24, Tyrant is an original drama that focuses on a prodigal son returning to the turbulent Middle Eastern nation his family calls home. The teasers for the show have been vague as all hell so far, but here’s some more background.
Title: The Leftovers
Premiere Date: HBO, June 29
Summary: Former Lost showrunner Damon Lindelof returns to TV with this new Rapture-y HBO series. The short version: One day two percent of the world’s population just straight-up vanishes, and the people left on Earth deal with the fallout. The first trailer looked really solid, and the subject matter seems to be right up Lindelof’s alley, so let’s go ahead and file this one under Optimistic.
Title: The Strain
Premiere Date: FX, July 13
Summary: Let’s say, hypothetically, that Guillermo del Toro and Carlton Cuse were teaming up to make a creepy-ass vampire horror series, and that the whole thing was based on books del Toro co-wrote, and that there were a bunch of terrifying teaser clips that made my skin crawl in a good(ish) way. Would that be the type of thing you’d be interested in? Because, if so, hoo Dolly, do I have good news for you.
Title: Married
Premiere Date: FX, July 17
Summary: Judy Greer, Nat Faxon, Jenny Slate, and Brett Gelman are making a comedy about marriage for FX. That’s worth at least one viewing. But, so help me God, if Judy Greer walks into the kitchen and that talking hamster from the Framily commercials is in there, I’m out.
Title: The Knick
Premiere Date: Cinemax, August 8
Summary: The Knick is a drama about turn-of-the-century medicine, starring Clive Owen as a handsome, mustachioed doctor. Steven Soderbergh is directing all 10 episodes. TV in 2014 is cool.
I’m worried it is going to end up like Rubicon where it is going to be slow (but not in the Mad Men sense) and boring for the majority of the season and then it’ll get really good with 3 episodes to go, but AMC will already have cancelled it.
I gave up on The Bridge halfway through season one. For those who stuck it out, was it even remotely worth it?
Yes, the bridge definitely got better. Not amazing, but worth finishing the season before making a judgement on it.
I’m with you, I almost gave up, but the craziness of Diane Kruger kept me going. There was a big turning point about halfway through that finally made me look forward to it.
I think they’re free from the Denmark version now and so they can really explore they crazyweird that is the Borderland.
I finished the season because I liked the characters (somewhat) and with season one a little behind us… I hate the reveal of who the killer is. I’m gonna try the second season though and hope it gets better.
The whole season was great.
and how about the final season of Wilfred?
Right here. I very much look forward to this.
Co-sign. Love this show.
The Leftovers gets point for not being traditionally post-apocalyptic, but it does feel like too much of the same.
I’ve read it on here I think, I’m afraid of watching this waiting for answers and not getting any. No thanks, I watch plenty of other shows that don’t answer their own questions.
Fuck Damon Lindelof. Fuck him right in his no-talent cornhole. I wouldn’t wipe my ass with the Leftovers script.
@begbie3: what would you do with it?
I think I’m just bored of the post-apocalyptic thing in general by now. But at least this is offering a slightly different angle, which is nice. Rather than it being some huge portion of the population, 2% is both so huge and so minor that life as people know it will continue on almost the same as it was before, but then it makes it almost weirder that so many people are just gone.
If they can make it very very clear from the outset that this isn’t about answers, it’s just about the way people deal with something like this, they’ll be fine.
But I suspect that people will True Detective it anyway and sit around concocting theories that will never be proven or disproven.
Is the second season of Rectify really the last? That is such a great show.
They haven’t made any decisions on that yet, as far as I know, but it went from no 2nd season to 10 episodes (vs 6)… so they must have some love left for it.
I think season 2 is gonna impress and hopefully those who missed season 1 have caught up. So fingers crossed.
I’m ok with a short life on this one. It’s brilliant but it’s so damn heartbreaking.
I better have me some good pirating over the summer.
But since NBC is the fucking worst, I’m expecting the show to suck barnacles.
I take it you don’t watch Hannibal…
The Strain
Everything Else.
Hopefully it’s better than the books. I’m not sure that Guillermo actually had much to do with the writing. I think he came up with the idea and turned it over to someone else. The first book was pretty good but the next two were definitely diminishing returns.
Agreed.
Apparently John Hurt was in the pilot and then recast. Looks like reshot too cuz that ain’t him in the ads.
Gonna check out The Strain and Tyrant.
Graceland coming back on June 11 also. First season was good enough to have me come back and give season 2 a try.
yes!
Yep. Not great, but enough moral ambiguity to keep me interested.
Falling Skies, last season was really good.
YES!!!
Man, screw the FX network…. (aka I am jealous we don’t have it)
Archer, Louie , Fargo, Wilfred and The Americans, now adding Tyrant, the Strain, FX is just killing it right now.
Judy Greer is a treasure. Kitty Sanchez is that girl every guy has at some point dated.
The notion of “Tyrant” sounds good, but why do I fear a bait-and-switch here?
It looks like an Arabic “Godfather.”
When I see him say “I’m a pediatrician,” my brain has to add “So was Ayman Al-Zawahiri.”
It should be entertaining to see how this sits alongside 24 and Homeland. There’s a weird cultural relativity going on with these folks that usually gets buried by the frantic action that this won’t have.
Awesome, The Bridge is back. I enjoyed the first season.
Starz already cornered the mediocre Pirate angle with Black Sails, and that had uber violence, nudity and some nice lesbian action. I can’t imagine Malkovich doing better than that all on his own at NBC.
I’ll watch Longmire, on A & E, not the best written show, but great chemistry between the actors.
Defiance is also returning in June, not sure if I’ll give it another shot. Stopped watching halfway thru season one.
My issue with The Leftovers so far is that 2% is such an underwhelming number. 20% or 50% just too crazy? Think a bit bigger for fuck sake. I mean Genghis Khan and the mongol hordes alone wiped out more than that of the known worlds population during his lifetime. They did also repopulate it as well i suppose. Now there would be a show.
Where the fuck is my motherfucking Mongol empire show???
Stuck in John Milius’ stroke-ridden head, unfortunately.
“It remains both the biggest, dumbest, most ridiculous show on television.” You clearly haven’t seen Grey’s Anatomy in a while. This past season McDreamy basically created the Luke Skywalker hand and the short, black doctor cured heart disease with a mutated AIDS virus. It turned into science fiction so slowly no one noticed.
So we’re just gonna act like we’re too good to watch Teen Wolf? That show is really good for being an MTV production. It’s like a Starz original but with better writing and a younger cast.