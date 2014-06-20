Your Weekend Netflix TV Recommendation: The Best Undead Series On Television

If you’ve already watched the Best 25 Best Shows on Netflix, powered through the Next 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix, and got caught up on this week’s best new movies on Netflix, here’s a weekend binge-watching recommendation on Netflix: It’s called The Returned, and it’s fantastic television.
Over on the A&E network, they’re currently planning an American remake of Les Revenants (or The Returned), and from everything I know about the remake so far (Carlton Cuse is running it, and Jeremy Sisto will star in the ensemble), it appears as though one of the best series on TV is being remade on the wrong network with a bad cast. I get the sense that it’s going to be a substandard frame-for-frame remake, and the only difference will be lesser actors and no subtitles.
It’s a shame, and if you have an eight-hour binge window, check out the French series, which is one of the best things going on Netflix. Though it predates it considerably, the premise is somewhat similar to the inferior ABC show Resurrection in that people who have been long dead suddenly return to life at the same age as before and attempt to re-assimilate into their old lives and families (a premise that is also similar to In the Flesh, except that these undead were never zombies). That adjustment, obviously, is difficult: Wives have moved on to other husbands, identical twin sisters have aged, and the families are naturally skeptical at the thought of a loved one returning: How did it happen? Where did they come from? How long will they stay before they’re taken from us again?
Carlton Cuse is kind of the right name to attach to the remake for the same reason that his Lost co-showrunner Damon Lindelof is appropriate for The Leftovers: Because both shows ultimately deal with mysteries that are larger than us. We don’t know why the dead have returned in The Returned, and neither do the undead. But in addition to their own confusion, they have to grapple with a world that has moved on without them, as well as the alienation and fear of the other townspeople. They also want to know out why they were chosen when so many others were not. As the series progresses, these mysteries grow deeper, more complicated, and way creepier (there’s a supremely weird kid who returns after being dead for thirty years, who rarely speaks, but when he smiles, your bones will chill).
It’s a brilliantly acted, instantly addictive series. It actually won the International Emmy for Best Drama series last year, and the series second season will air on Sundance later this year (before likely moving on to Netflix). Honestly, however, it’s a better show to binge watch than to see week-to-week because the mystery is so compelling, you’re not going to want to wait to find out the answers it has to offer.
The american remake has Sophie Lowe and Mary Elizabeth Winstead? I shall wait for the american show
Sophie Lowe, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Mark Pellegrino are a bad cast?
I don’t think it’s an issue necessarily of a bad cast, it’s just that the show was already done so perfectly it seems loonytoons to me to try and do it all over again.
Yeah there is that. On the other hand, Season 2 of the A&E show will probably come before we get a second season of the French show at this rate.
Jesus…
On the other hand, look at Bron/The Bridge/The Tunnel.
Bron has had not one but TWO different english language adaptations (American and French/British) and both were fucking EXCELLENT.
I actually think The Bridge was even better than Bron. And The Tunnel was pretty good as well.
I watched the Bridge. I liked the Bridge. But, I don’t know, it felt a little scatterbrained and all over the place as the season went meandering on.
I can’t agree there. I think it got stronger as it went on, and was most interesting once the central mystery was resolved and it started setting up Season 2.
I watched this show when it aired in the UK last year. It really is unbelievably compelling – I couldn’t recommend it more. Cannot wait for season 2, as there is so much enigma surrounding the finale!
I like when dustin rowles links to himself. It’s almost as if he is quoting himself. In this case, he is.