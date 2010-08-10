Zombies Vs. Vampires. Yes, Really.

If something is so predictably lame and cliched that it can be used as a punchline, Hollywood will greenlight it. Case in point: NBC has bought a spec script for “Zombies Vs. Vampires,” something that I once joked about writing before realizing it was already a B-movie.

Zombies vs. Vampires is described as a “fun buddy cop procedural.” It is set in a world where zombies are a part of society, controllable with medication. The show’s two leads (one secretly a vampire) are cops assigned to a squad specifically formed to deal with “zombie crime”. [Deadline]

Well, the vampire cop seems pretty unnecessary, but I guess I’ve heard of worse ideas. Like, say, the original Vampires Vs Zombies (later retitled Carmilla, the Lesbian Vampire). Check out the inset poster. Here’s the blurb, in case you don’t have your glasses:

“A fast and convoluted splatter horror action vampire lesbian story.” –Barry Meyer, filmmonthly.com

Yep, “convoluted” was the BEST review quote they could find. But I’m sure NBC will do it right in their iteration. Maybe the vampire cop can be an old-timer about to retire, and his partner can be a fresh-faced rookie werewolf cop! They just might solve the big zombie murder case — if only they can get along!