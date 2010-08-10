Zombies Vs. Vampires. Yes, Really.

If something is so predictably lame and cliched that it can be used as a punchline, Hollywood will greenlight it. Case in point: NBC has bought a spec script for “Zombies Vs. Vampires,” something that I once joked about writing before realizing it was already a B-movie.
Zombies vs. Vampires is described as a “fun buddy cop procedural.” It is set in a world where zombies are a part of society, controllable with medication. The show’s two leads (one secretly a vampire) are cops assigned to a squad specifically formed to deal with “zombie crime”. [Deadline]
Well, the vampire cop seems pretty unnecessary, but I guess I’ve heard of worse ideas. Like, say, the original Vampires Vs Zombies (later retitled Carmilla, the Lesbian Vampire). Check out the inset poster. Here’s the blurb, in case you don’t have your glasses:
“A fast and convoluted splatter horror action vampire lesbian story.” –Barry Meyer, filmmonthly.com
Yep, “convoluted” was the BEST review quote they could find. But I’m sure NBC will do it right in their iteration. Maybe the vampire cop can be an old-timer about to retire, and his partner can be a fresh-faced rookie werewolf cop! They just might solve the big zombie murder case — if only they can get along!
Vampires can’t be lesbians, vampires love to suck on stuff.
Zombie cops? Isn’t Ryan Reynolds already set to star in a movie based on the same premise?
They like this shit yet a perfectly good “Police Cops” is just begging to be made. And that’s the end of that chapter.
Zombire sounds better – more exotic, not like something you’d find in the woods (“They killed Zambi’s mom!”). If they add in a midget or two, throw in some cake…they can appeal to both the syfy and tlc markets. Throw in an abused zombie housewife and they can add in Lifetime.
Underdog – “Vampires can’t be lesbians, vampires love to suck on stuff.”
Either you don’t know much about women, or I feel sorry for any girl you date.
Zombie Cop Rock. Don’t let me down NBC.