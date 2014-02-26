5 Bill Hicks Stand Up Bits That Everyone Should Know On The 20th Anniversary Of His Death

20 years ago today, we had one of our best comedic talents taken away from us. Bill Hicks wasn’t afraid to give the most honest, vulgar, inspiring and well-thought out comedic rants you could ever marvel at. He hit as many subjects as he could and often sounded like a college professor who went off during class because the students needed to know that the textbooks were garbage.
Since his death on February 26, 1994, his material has been spread all over the world and he’s since become one of the biggest names in comedy. I dare to say that not one college dorm room hasn’t been exposed to the voice of Bill Hicks genius. So, for that reason, and to remember how amazing he was, here are 5 stand up bits of his you should be familiar with.
Positive Drug Story
Marketing and Advertising (After getting my Bachelor’s in Marketing, he’s depressingly spot on.)
Creationist Dinosaurs, Bush, Fundamentalist Christians
Your Children Aren’t Special
Drugs and Music
Patton Oswalt Penned An Insightful Look Back On The Career Of Bill Hicks
Still my favorite, I hope he’s surfing on the lake of fire blaring some Jimi Hendrix.
Bill Hicks is hands down best comic of his generation.
Everything that man did was gold.
His bit on the L.A. riots, though, is still my favorite.
“Not today, lady, not today.”
Well, I have to post the Rodney King trial bit now too.
“‘Scuse me, ‘scuse me! A man with big balls is here to testify.”
WHAT BALLS!
Damn, he is sooooo ahead of his time. I hate saying that, but wow.
Was Bill Hicks cursed with the worst audiences anywhere he performed? The responses always seem tepid to what is some very clever stuff. I dunno, maybe the ’90s was a simpler time.
He peaked right when the stand-up boom peaked, which meant that there was a huge new audience for comedy, but they were expecting nothing but LCD routines about airline food and laundry.
Well his punchlines were a little weak sometimes, if he bothered to have punchlines at all. So sometimes I’m sure the audience is just wondering if the crazy man on stage is going somewhere with the joke or if he’s just going to keep saying that marketing people should kill themselves.
I guess if he’d started every routine with “What’s the deal with Christians?” people would be in stitches. I do not miss the ’90s.
I think his best is still Politics In America
[www.youtube.com]
“What’s my agenda?”
Always a recurring topic amongst my peers, I feel Bill Hicks would’ve had a lot to say about today’s topics (Patton Oswalt tweeted out some nice ideas).
But deep inside, I can’t help but feel he’d have fallen into the Alex Jones/globalist conspiracy group and lost a lot of his luster after a bit.
He’s always toed the line really closely, and I don’t think it would’ve taken much to push him into that territory. It feels like he just took things really personally to the detriment of his jokes. George Carlin and Lewis Black, who I’d argue are some of the more famous people closest to him in terms of topics and style, just don’t feel as legitimately angry as he did (Black comes close but I think a lot of it is more of a bit than it is personal).
It’s hard to say, cause first you’d have to try to figure out what would Bill be like today if he had survived cancer versus if he’d never had cancer.
Dear uproxx.com,
You failed to credit the poster of these videos which you so happily linked us all to today.
Fix this by giving credit where it is due, please.
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
For all we know princessdingling could be a former lover of Mr. Hickle…
When posting a link to youtube are we supposed to site the name of the youtube poster now? I just assumed that a link yo youtube was understood that you don’t own it.
We all know they’re on YouTube.
Really happy to see the ‘It’s Just a Ride’ part. I listen to it regularly, more recently living in the shit show of Arizona.
Came here to add another of my favorites:
Hicks on Rush Limbaugh (so still relevant): [youtu.be]
This is probably an unpopular opinion, but I don’t think Bill Hicks would be successful today. Outside of his criticism of the Christian right and his “you’re children are not special” bit (which are amazing), he’s just spouts boorish homophobia and misogyny.
So you’re saying he wouldn’t have had any personal growth over the past twenty years? If Howard Stern did that, I suspect Bill Hicks could have too.
@Brian Zygo
That’s a fair point, but we only have what he did while living to go off of.
He was also the kind of libertarian who’s basis of opinion was less, “the constitution guarantees freedom from government intrusion” and more “fuck you and your needs because they get in the way of my need to smoke a cigarette on an airplane and drive drunk.” I say this as someone with some strong libertarian leanings: his brand of libertarianism is the worst kind.
@Troll-So-Hard University
What the fuck are you babbling about? He’s not libertarian or leaning towards anything, what makes you think this? Where do you get this information at? You clearly don’t get his transgressional style of satire, it goes over your head which is why he’s regarded the genius he is; his philosophy is near flawless — if you read more (Jung, Plato, Blake, McKenna, Chomsky, Sagan, Orwell, Huxley, Steinbeck) you’d know what he’s talking about. He was being brutal and arrogant, because the hypocritical system and status quo is brutal and arrogant, don’t you see? Hicks probably wouldn’t have as much fun now and days sure, he lived his time just right, wish people would get over that and cherish what he gave us. Why are you even here anyway? Just to talk specious hipster trolling trash about a comedian you don’t even like and only heard a few soundbites of Hicks to judge his entire career on? What a terrific sense of humor you must have, the unpopular kind. Your name fits you.
Good grief I knew he died young, but I had no idea he was only 32.
I guess that saying is true, “You either die a hero or live long enough to see your material get stolen by Carlos Mencia.
I’ve been doing comedy for 4 years and last night at a mic someone did a joke about what would’ve happened if Jesus died in a different way and immediately in my mind I went all General Disarray “BILL HICKS DID IT” in my head.
And yet Denis Leary continues to live…………