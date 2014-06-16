A Chinese Man Might Have Died From Sleep Deprivation While Watching The World Cup

Shutterstock (Original)

Despite the fact that China isn’t competing in the 2014 FIFA World Cup tournament, fans in the People’s Republic are still staying up all night and into the earliest hours of the morning to watch the other countries compete. The time difference between China and Brazil is 11 hours, so Chinese soccer fans are either waiting until 3 AM or waking up at 6 AM to watch games, depending on which teams they’ve adopted. Hell, a lot of them have reportedly been purchasing fake doctors notes online so they can get out of going to work and catch up on their sleep during the daytime.

Any real doctor would tell them that this is a horrible strategy, though, and one man may have paid the ultimate price for his fanfare, as the Xiangcheng People’s Hospital allegedly confirmed the death of a 25-year old man who refused to settle for anything else than live World Cup action.

Doctors in the Xiangcheng People’s Hospital to which he was sent said they suspect his death was linked to staying up late watching the games, which are taking place in the middle of the night in China due to the time difference with tournament host country Brazil. Although the doctors did not specify what exactly may have caused this fatality, exhaustion or a heart attack are possible factors. They warned football fans to be cautious about their health. (Via China Daily)

The story has been picked up by websites from CanIndia to Yahoo!’s Eurosport Rio Report, but I’m still taking it with a grain of salt because this is the Internet, after all. But it’s not that far-fetched, as another Chinese man was reportedly found dead in 2012 after he refused to sleep for 11 nights while he watched every second of Euro 2012 competition. Additionally, some Chinese fans wound up in emergency rooms for exhaustion during the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, so even if this is just a rehashed urban legend or a repeat of some story from 8 years ago, it at least serves as a reminder for crazy ass soccer fans to take a nap every now and then.

It’s not like you’re going to miss much*.

*Obligatory ‘soccer is boring’ joke for the sake of using that Simpsons GIF.