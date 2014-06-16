A Mom Wore The Dress Her Daughter’s School Said Was Too Short To Her Kid’s Graduation

Having a relationship as close as the one Lorelai and Rory had for seven seasons, and three million pancakes, on Gilmore Girls sounds fun. In theory. But once a mother and daughter are giving each other sex advice and depending on the other the way a friend would their BFF, things get weird. Still, props to Amy Redwine, who defended her daughter by wearing the thing that got her in trouble.
With two hours left in the day, [Violet] Burkhart says teachers pulled her aside and measured her dress in the middle of the hallway. Teachers told her that her dress was half an inch too short, then called her mother and said she had to go home and change.
Since the last day of school didn’t live up to expectations, Redwine is making her daughter’s graduation extra special by wearing the dress that got her in trouble.
“If her dress is too short, then my dress is too short and I’m going to wear it in front of everybody and be proud just like she should have been able to on her last day,” said Redwine. (Via)
Violet is proud of her loving mom now, but wait until Amy shows up at her college dorm unannounced, to do shots off HER crush’s six-pack and snort HER bag of cocaine. Typical mom.
I remember when my dad did the same thing for my sister
Was it recently?
Like….is that him in the first picture?
I give this article a million stars
The real question on everyone’s mind is “who wore it better?” it will be answered next week in Is magazine.
Us magazine
It’s true, Is would never print such putrid filth. Is is a more present magazine, it is.
The school has a dress code. If the damn dress is too short, the dress is too short. This is very stupid.
Sorry, I really wanted to say that to all of my facebook friends who posted this story today, but I also didn’t want to be an asshole to people I actually know.
Well it couldn’t have been too short if I’m still wearing pants.
Yay! I very much agree, Doctor.