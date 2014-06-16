A Mom Wore The Dress Her Daughter’s School Said Was Too Short To Her Kid’s Graduation

Having a relationship as close as the one Lorelai and Rory had for seven seasons, and three million pancakes, on Gilmore Girls sounds fun. In theory. But once a mother and daughter are giving each other sex advice and depending on the other the way a friend would their BFF, things get weird. Still, props to Amy Redwine, who defended her daughter by wearing the thing that got her in trouble.

With two hours left in the day, [Violet] Burkhart says teachers pulled her aside and measured her dress in the middle of the hallway. Teachers told her that her dress was half an inch too short, then called her mother and said she had to go home and change.

Since the last day of school didn’t live up to expectations, Redwine is making her daughter’s graduation extra special by wearing the dress that got her in trouble.

“If her dress is too short, then my dress is too short and I’m going to wear it in front of everybody and be proud just like she should have been able to on her last day,” said Redwine. (Via)