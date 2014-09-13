A Porn Star Ended Up On The Cover Of A Math Textbook And Now Algebra Suddenly Sounds Interesting

Math can be very hard to teach and very hard to learn. I’d imagine it’d be 100x more difficult if the textbook that you use has a porn star on its cover. F*ck algebra, right?

That’s the sticky situation one Thailand-based publisher, Mung Thai Book, almost found itself in after a Twitter user pointed out that “math teacher” featured on one of its books was actually Mana Aoki, an actress who appeared in a porno flick reportedly called Costume Play Working Girl. To make matters worse, the image on the textbook seemed to have been lifted directly from a promotional poster and/or still for that movie. Mung Thai claims one of their employees had simply gotten the photo off the Internet.

Let’s let the pictures do the talking, shall we?

Here’s the very “math-y” textbook, including a very studious Aoki:

And then here’s a still from the porno, again with a very studious Aoki:

And this is the tweet that supposedly started it all:

It’s worth noting that although the textbooks had been printed, they had not been distributed to students yet and the publisher is working to correct the error. (Sorry, kids.)

Via Kotaku and The Nation