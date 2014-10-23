All Of The WTF Moments In ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show,’ Edward Mordrake (Part 1)

The other set up being introduced is a possible future love triangle hinted between Jimmy, Dot, and Esmeralda — who so far does not seem quite as money hungry as her partner. Love triangle between a two-headed woman, lobster boy and fake psychic? I’ll take it.
In other news it was revealed in last night’s episode that Ethel’s past alcoholism is catching up with her, as her doctor diagnoses her with cirrhosis of the liver. This puts her in full-on “f*ck it” mode until a visitor later forces her to confront her past, and — I’m guessing in doing so — some unfinished business before her spirit leaves this realm.
We’ll discuss this more in this week’s WTF moments:
Wait, That’s Not A Baby Sasquatch
When Esmeralda and Stanley show up at the “American Morbidity Museum,” I was like — wait — is that the Mütter Museum? I’m guessing that was not the actual Mütter Museum, but they did a damn good job at recreating the home of Philadelphia’s infamous collection of medical oddities. They should have called it something more obvious in a nod to Always Sunny, like the Murnter Museum. Just throwing it out there.
At any rate, I can see why the actual Mütter Museum would not have wanted to been associated with a fictional television storyline involving two grifters almost succeeding in pawning off a “goat fetus with a cat jaw sewn on” as a baby Sasquatch — nor one of its curators shadily making an offer that if said grifters did happen to come across any actual medical oddities, that they wouldn’t be opposed to acquiring said medical oddity on the DL.
Dandy Does Not Care For His Howdy Doody Costume, Thank You
Even with Ethel’s sob story, I feel like Patti LaBelle’s excellent Dora has got to be the most sympathetic character so far. The Mott family maid barely reserved the seething contempt we all felt as a sadistic man child threw a temper tantrum over the Halloween costume she had “spent months” slaving over (under Gloria’s direction, of course), while being humiliated into wearing a “Woody the Woodpecker” costume.
Sadly, if you were paying attention to the inundating casting news leading up to this season, we already know that her character “begins to discover the murderous secrets of Twisty the clown killer,” and that Gabourey Sidibe plays her daughter, “a socialite who returns to Jupiter when her mother goes missing.” So, gripping as that scene was with Dandy and the impeccably polished silver knife, I had a pretty good feeling Dora was going to at least see out one more episode.
Dot Is So Over This Body Sharing Thing
DOT IS THE DEVIL. Now that full on diva mode has set into her, Dot is already fantasizing about evicting her lesser half from their body. So what, she can become a huge star and marry Jimmy, who she is obviously in love with? Okay. And what then? She’s just some lady with a giant neck stump. That sounds much more appealing than having two heads. “My neck stump brings all the boys to the yard, and they’re like, WHAT IN THE UNHOLY F*CK IS THAT???”
