Allow ‘The Hero Movie’ To Sum Up Comic Book Films In One Quick Take

The fine folks at Above Average have created a wonderful new series called “One Take Movies,” which – and this might blow your minds – features short comedic films being made in one take. The first installment of this three-part series is “The Hero Movie” and it tells the story of a nerdy young man who unexpectedly becomes the hero that we all desperately need, when he’s hit by confetti from the “Radioactive-Gamma-Serum-Dead-Parent-Machine.” From there, well, you can guess what happens in this parody video that creatively takes on the most famous tropes of our favorite and, more likely, least favorite comic book movies.

