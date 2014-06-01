Antoine Dodson: ‘If My Son Is Gay, I’ll Make Him Straight’

06.01.14 4 years ago 15 Comments
BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 21, 2010

Getty Image

Remember Antoine Dodson? He’s that one guy who stopped a rape, talked to reporters and went on a rant saying, “Hide yo kids, hide yo wives.” You know, THAT guy. Let’s catch up with him.

Despite once being gay, he is, ugh, now straight, has a kid, and vows to do whatever possible to make sure his son won’t be gay. From TMZ:

Antoine Dodson says if his newborn son turns out to be gay he’d still love him … but he’d do his best to change him and make him straight.

Dodson — who became famous in 2010 when he fended off a rape and told a reporter, “Hide ya kids, hide ya wife, hide ya husbands … cause they rapin’ everybody out here” — said last year he was disavowing his homosexuality and becoming a straight family man.

Dodson tells TMZ … he believes living a gay lifestyle is wrong and anti-religious, but he would love his son regardless. He says, “I wouldn’t be shocked because I lived that life before,” adding, “I would try and get him help.”

Dodson continued, “Even if he couldn’t be fixed it doesn’t matter because I still support him no matter what.”

So if he’s gay, at least he will accept him before trying to make him straight. I don’t know how that is possible, but it could be a lot worse I guess.

(Via TMZ)

Around The Web

TAGSAntoine Dodsonfrom gay to straightinternet starsnewborns

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP