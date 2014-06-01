Antoine Dodson: ‘If My Son Is Gay, I’ll Make Him Straight’

Getty Image

Remember Antoine Dodson? He’s that one guy who stopped a rape, talked to reporters and went on a rant saying, “Hide yo kids, hide yo wives.” You know, THAT guy. Let’s catch up with him.

Despite once being gay, he is, ugh, now straight, has a kid, and vows to do whatever possible to make sure his son won’t be gay. From TMZ:

Antoine Dodson says if his newborn son turns out to be gay he’d still love him … but he’d do his best to change him and make him straight. Dodson — who became famous in 2010 when he fended off a rape and told a reporter, “Hide ya kids, hide ya wife, hide ya husbands … cause they rapin’ everybody out here” — said last year he was disavowing his homosexuality and becoming a straight family man. Dodson tells TMZ … he believes living a gay lifestyle is wrong and anti-religious, but he would love his son regardless. He says, “I wouldn’t be shocked because I lived that life before,” adding, “I would try and get him help.” Dodson continued, “Even if he couldn’t be fixed it doesn’t matter because I still support him no matter what.”

So if he’s gay, at least he will accept him before trying to make him straight. I don’t know how that is possible, but it could be a lot worse I guess.

(Via TMZ)