Antoine Dodson: ‘If My Son Is Gay, I’ll Make Him Straight’

Remember Antoine Dodson? He’s that one guy who stopped a rape, talked to reporters and went on a rant saying, “Hide yo kids, hide yo wives.” You know, THAT guy. Let’s catch up with him.
Despite once being gay, he is, ugh, now straight, has a kid, and vows to do whatever possible to make sure his son won’t be gay. From TMZ:
Antoine Dodson says if his newborn son turns out to be gay he’d still love him … but he’d do his best to change him and make him straight.
Dodson — who became famous in 2010 when he fended off a rape and told a reporter, “Hide ya kids, hide ya wife, hide ya husbands … cause they rapin’ everybody out here” — said last year he was disavowing his homosexuality and becoming a straight family man.
Dodson tells TMZ … he believes living a gay lifestyle is wrong and anti-religious, but he would love his son regardless. He says, “I wouldn’t be shocked because I lived that life before,” adding, “I would try and get him help.”
Dodson continued, “Even if he couldn’t be fixed it doesn’t matter because I still support him no matter what.”
So if he’s gay, at least he will accept him before trying to make him straight. I don’t know how that is possible, but it could be a lot worse I guess.
Wait.. he’s not.. oh now I am officially confused.
He has a mental condition. It’s called being an attention whore.
Now he’s set both blacks and gay people back a generation or two.
Pretty sure he doesn’t have that much pull.
But…I…there’s…I guess…But…NO…I…just can’t…
Yeah, this was pretty much my first response…
Good for him for changing his sexuality. That’s really a wonderful pursuit.
I look forward to the eventual news story where he kills himself after going on a shooting spree.
He’s still black, right?
No, no, he changed that too. It’s so simple!
Well, good for him if he’s legitimately just as happy as he used to be, as unlikely as that seems. Glad that he understands that a gay kid might not be “fixable,” as poorly chosen as that word is. The important question is about how far he’d go in trying to “fix” this prospective gay child.
I imagine it will just entail showing him the viral video of when he was clearly super gay and then, you know….explaining how he’s clearly much more masculine and straight than that now….which can be witnessed by his….mannerisms and things of that….nature….
Did he knock up the “Ain’t nobody got time for that” lady?
Good to see him Overcome: m.youtube.com/watch?v=lFo8NGO4nTA