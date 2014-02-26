An Australian Porn Star Is Going To Start Accepting Dogecoin

Porn star Angela White’s decision to accept Dogecoin as payment is wow, so confuse, very huh. I’m still entirely sure what Dogecoin is, and I’m not afraid to admit it, but I do knows that Miss White, who you might remember from such pornography films as Bosom Buddies 6 and Big Boob Paradise, is wow much hip.

The Daily Dot notes:

Some fellow Dogecoin enthusiasts actually offered White helpful advice, with some coders and developers offering to help her integrate the cryptocurrency into her payment system. “The Reddit community has been beyond helpful,” White [said]. “I’m now going through all of the advice to figure out the best way to incorporate Dogecoin.”

Reddit also made the first of ten million “doin’ it doge style” jokes, so don’t bother.

Via the Daily Dot