An Australian Porn Star Is Going To Start Accepting Dogecoin

02.26.14 5 years ago 5 Comments

Porn star Angela White’s decision to accept Dogecoin as payment is wow, so confuse, very huh. I’m still entirely sure what Dogecoin is, and I’m not afraid to admit it, but I do knows that Miss White, who you might remember from such pornography films as Bosom Buddies 6 and Big Boob Paradise, is wow much hip.

angela doge

The Daily Dot notes:

Some fellow Dogecoin enthusiasts actually offered White helpful advice, with some coders and developers offering to help her integrate the cryptocurrency into her payment system. “The Reddit community has been beyond helpful,” White [said]. “I’m now going through all of the advice to figure out the best way to incorporate Dogecoin.”

Reddit also made the first of ten million “doin’ it doge style” jokes, so don’t bother.

Via the Daily Dot

Around The Web

TAGSANGELA WHITEDOGECOINporn stars

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP