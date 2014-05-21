Be Like White Mike: Watch A Teen’s Thrilling ‘Billie Jean’ Talent Show Dance

All you need to know about the clip below, filmed at a high school in Pitman, California, is: does white Michael Jackson nail the Moonwalk? Oh, he nails the Moonwalk, and now he’s gonna get nailed tonight. Probably not by the girl at the end who desperately wants to take his microphone away, though. She has other things on the mind. Mostly microphone-related things.
That might be the least talented high school ever, but the MJ stuff was pretty bad ass. Too bad the kids probably had no idea what was going on.
Good lord it’s like a high school from a TV show; a place where people of all races and sexual orientations have mutual respect for each other.
Ahhh yes, high school. Where all the kids with actual talent were too shy to perform. Except for the mj dance, that was very good.
Next stop…The Elementary School.
Nah I’m kidding MJ was framed.
best moonwalk since neil armstrong.
This kid KNOCKED IT THE F OUT!! Awesome
Did he win??
Goddamn, he was spot on.
that’s right white men of the world! do something good and your reward is a woman WILL have sex with you. this kid is GONNA get laid!!! *goes to give hi five but then a fucking 19 headed hydra devours all the servers uproxx.com resides on and this shit disappears*