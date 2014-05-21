Be Like White Mike: Watch A Teen’s Thrilling ‘Billie Jean’ Talent Show Dance

05.21.14

All you need to know about the clip below, filmed at a high school in Pitman, California, is: does white Michael Jackson nail the Moonwalk? Oh, he nails the Moonwalk, and now he’s gonna get nailed tonight. Probably not by the girl at the end who desperately wants to take his microphone away, though. She has other things on the mind. Mostly microphone-related things.

Via Reddit

