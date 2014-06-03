Brad Paisley Took A Selfie With Westboro Protesters Picketing His Concert

Brad Paisley played a concert in Bonner Springs, Kansas on Sunday and the Westboro Baptist Church came out to protest, because why not? I would have assumed that innocuous country tunes would be one of the few things that the Westboro douches wouldn’t condemn to hell, but they even hate country music. Or at the very least, they like it less than “getting attention.”
At any rate, super great guy that he is, Paisley decided to oblige them — while mocking them, of course. I’ve never really thought about Brad Paisley in much capacity, but he definitely gets points in my book for this:
Westboro Baptist Selfie!! Or west-Burro(ass) selfie. Hopefully they can hear the show out here. We’ll play loud. pic.twitter.com/OrMhJjD8NE
— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) June 2, 2014
Dammit. Now I’m hungry for burritos. One of his crew also captured his specimen on video, along with the caption “Crazies for Paisley!”
Look at the two women behind him! They can barely contain their excitement! “A rill lerfe cantry music sturr! Takin’ a picktur with me!” At least this time they’re leaving the gays out of it — so soak it up, cockroaches.
For future reference: it’s wibb me, not with me. Other than that, your redneck phonetical spelling is dead on. Will dun purdy lady.
In other regions of the country it is “wif me” or “wit me.” Examples:
Will Smith: “Come save the earf wif me!”
Joe Pesci: “This yout is wit me.”
^agreed. Didnt want to sound racist by using wif or toof. Or axe me a question.
Westboro Baptist people: “Oh no! Brad Paisley is stealin’ our souls with his magic picture-box!”
This is like… two miles from my house and I had no idea any if this happened. Congratulations, Westboro Media Machine. You’re doin great.
WBC protesting a country concert? Yup, they’re a law firm masquerading as a church.
Apparently brushing and flossing is a sin too.
If you’re protesting someone’s concert, try not to look so excited when they take a selfie with you in the background, ya fuckin hypocrites. I hate the WBC as much as anyone with more than 2 brain cells to rub together, but if you’re gonna protest stick to your fucking guns.
Read the town name as Boner Springs and figured WBC would be philosophically opposed to visiting. Unless they protest city hall after the concert.