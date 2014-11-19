‘Serial’ Victim’s Brother Condemns Podcast For Exploiting His Sister’s Murder

The brother of Hae Min Lee — the murder victim who’s the topic of the popular Serial podcast — has allegedly gone to Reddit to condemn the show’s role in sensationalizing the 1999 Baltimore murder case. The podcast is a spinoff of the NPR‘s This American Life and has been focusing on the case throughout its entire debut season. From Reddit:
TO ME ITS REAL LIFE. To you listeners, its another murder mystery, crime drama, another episode of CSI. You weren’t there to see your mom crying every night, having a heart att[a]ck when she got the new[s] that the body was found, and going to court almost everyday for a year seeing your mom weeping, crying and fainting. You don’t know what we went through. Especially to those who are demanding our family respon[d] and having a meetup… you guys are disgusting. Shame on you. I pray that you don’t have to go through what we went through and have your story blasted to 5 [million] listeners. (Via)
After the email Koenig sent him was removed from the Reddit post due to the personal information that was being shared, Mashable’s Brian Ries shared the redacted message on Twitter:
Hae’s brother went on to praise Sarah Koenig’s work in the thread but still refuses to talk to her. Due to the huge popularity of the Serial podcast, an entire subreddit has been created to discuss the show and Hae Min Lee’s murder case.
I can definitely understand the family’s distress. I’ve never been in that position and hope I never am.
For me, Serial pokes holes in the legal system, and I’m really hoping Hae is given justice at the end. The reality of that does affect us all, as we are protected and punished under the same legal system. I can understand the Lee family’s frustration and pain, as the series has been sympathetic toward Hae’s convicted killer. This complaint seems premature. Unless he knows something we do not.
I agree that folks demanding anything from the Lee family are disgusting and he was right in very politely telling those people to fuck themselves.
This is what I appreciate about Serial, it puts the criminal justice system in this country under a certain kind of intense scrutiny that has never occurred before all in one place.
The guy possibly being innocent is also kind of a big fucking deal.
Selfish prick.
She wants to know more about who his sister was, how his family has managed to deal with life for the past 15 years, how the verdict affected them and whether it solved anything for his family. Be as polite as you want to be, all you’re doing is picking at very hurt filled scabs. His sister’s life was taken away from her, nobody can truly recover when a loved one is murdered, the verdict hasn’t solved anything for any of them. It won’t bring his sister back, it’s just pouring more salt into the wound. It’s troubling to know that people are listening to a story unfold, coming up with their own theories, but this family cannot have that luxury.
Yup. “Hey, I know this is painful for you and I don’t want to make it worse, but would you let me interview you for my awesome radio show? And you should at least have the courtesy of responding to me either way, so that I can keep pressuring you. I mean really, you don’t want to be rude to me, right?”
On the other hand, her family has been giving the opportunity to present their side, the impact on their lives, and just because they have decided not to participate, doesn’t mean that the validity of the conviction should not be investigated.
That’s kind of a ridiculous way of looking at things. Do you think no journalism should ever be done for a story involving a death or a murder? Serial is not only interesting to listen to, it’s important because it talks about potential serious holes in the legal system, possible incompetence by police officers and/or DA’s, and maybe even putting a guy in prison for life for a crime he didn’t commit.
It would be terrible journalism if you didn’t at least TRY to reach out to the victim’s family. If they don’t want to talk that’s understandable, but you can’t just ignore them altogether and the story is one that is worth telling.
This happened 15 years a go, right? What else could possibly be said about the death? ‘Potential serious holes in the legal system, possible incompetence by police officers and/or DA’s, and maybe even putting a guy in prison for life for a crime he didn’t commit’ Who doesn’t know that these things are true already? The family didn’t put the guy in prison, the family didn’t convict him. There are groups out there to help the wrongfully convicted. I lost my Grandfather this year and it’s still pretty painful to talk about it in depth, I cannot imagine what those parents are going through when they are asked about their daughter. Talk more with the Innocence Project or their ‘How To Get Away With Murder (show)’ branch – the Student Pro Bono Clinic in VA – they examined this case as a potential exoneration. Talk to people who can actually do something about the conviction, the family isn’t going to give you anything but grief and tears. Also read the post where this image is from, apparently the Mother doesn’t even know about this podcast. There are also comments on how the message could possibly be fake, how going to Hae’s family would only be more intrusive and painful, and so on.