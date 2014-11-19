‘Serial’ Victim’s Brother Condemns Podcast For Exploiting His Sister’s Murder

The brother of Hae Min Lee — the murder victim who’s the topic of the popular Serial podcast — has allegedly gone to Reddit to condemn the show’s role in sensationalizing the 1999 Baltimore murder case. The podcast is a spinoff of the NPR‘s This American Life and has been focusing on the case throughout its entire debut season. From Reddit:

TO ME ITS REAL LIFE. To you listeners, its another murder mystery, crime drama, another episode of CSI. You weren’t there to see your mom crying every night, having a heart att[a]ck when she got the new[s] that the body was found, and going to court almost everyday for a year seeing your mom weeping, crying and fainting. You don’t know what we went through. Especially to those who are demanding our family respon[d] and having a meetup… you guys are disgusting. Shame on you. I pray that you don’t have to go through what we went through and have your story blasted to 5 [million] listeners. (Via)

After the email Koenig sent him was removed from the Reddit post due to the personal information that was being shared, Mashable’s Brian Ries shared the redacted message on Twitter:

Hae’s brother went on to praise Sarah Koenig’s work in the thread but still refuses to talk to her. Due to the huge popularity of the Serial podcast, an entire subreddit has been created to discuss the show and Hae Min Lee’s murder case.

